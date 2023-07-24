 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cillian Murphy’s baseball doppelgänger also had a great Barbenheimer day

It was a Barbenheimer celebration all around

By Pete Volk
Texas Rangers v Tampa Bay Rays Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images
Pete Volk (he/they) is Polygon’s curation editor for movies and TV, with a particular love for action and martial arts movies.

This is Tyler Glasnow, starting pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tyler Glasnow of the Tampa Bay Rays looks over his left shoulder while walking off the field Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

This is Cillian Murphy, star of Christopher Nolan’s box office hit Oppenheimer.

Cillian Murphy holds his hand over his eye as he contemplates horrors in Oppenheimer. Image: Universal Pictures

They are not the same person.

No, actually, these are different people.

Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images and Photo: BBC/Netflix

On Barbenheimer weekend, Glasnow had one of his best starts of the 2023 season, clearly amped for the festivities when he wasn’t splitting time at the red carpet. Against the Baltimore Orioles on July 20, he pitched seven innings, allowing three runs (only two earned) and striking out nine batters against zero walks allowed, including this one on a filthy breaking ball in the first inning.

It was his first start all season without walking a batter, and his third-highest strikeout total of the year, as he brought his ERA down to 3.62.

Unfortunately for Glasnow, the Rays lost 4-3 to the Orioles after he left the game, while Oppenheimer “lost” to Barbie in arguably the biggest box office weekend ever. But “both” Glasnow and Murphy can be pleased with their strong runner-up performances.

