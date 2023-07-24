Cillian Murphy’s baseball doppelgänger also had a great Barbenheimer day

This is Tyler Glasnow, starting pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays.

This is Cillian Murphy, star of Christopher Nolan’s box office hit Oppenheimer.

They are not the same person.

No, actually, these are different people.

On Barbenheimer weekend, Glasnow had one of his best starts of the 2023 season, clearly amped for the festivities when he wasn’t splitting time at the red carpet . Against the Baltimore Orioles on July 20, he pitched seven innings, allowing three runs (only two earned) and striking out nine batters against zero walks allowed, including this one on a filthy breaking ball in the first inning.

It was his first start all season without walking a batter, and his third-highest strikeout total of the year, as he brought his ERA down to 3.62.

Unfortunately for Glasnow, the Rays lost 4-3 to the Orioles after he left the game, while Oppenheimer “lost” to Barbie in arguably the biggest box office weekend ever. But “both” Glasnow and Murphy can be pleased with their strong runner-up performances.