New Armored Core 6 gameplay shows it isn’t just ‘Mech Souls’

Elden Ring and Bloodborne developer FromSoftware has been adamant from the beginning that its revival of the Armored Core franchise isn’t simply a Soulsborne game dressed up in mech clothing. That’s exceedingly apparent in a new gameplay video of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon released Tuesday, which shows off just how different of an experience this will be, in terms of the game’s mission structure, guidance from NPCs, and movement through the game world.

Yes, Armored Core 6 looks difficult in parts, a hallmark of the Dark Souls games that made From famous. And like those games, players may need to die, try, and try again to overcome immense challenges — like the one shown here against a giant, six-legged excavator mech with a laser eye. But Fires of Rubicon looks like it’ll appeal to longtime Armored Core fans, with a variety of weapons, mobility components, and armor upgrades. You want menus? This game has menus. Get ready to tinker.

Armored Core 6 also appears to have a clear cut mission for players, and an off-screen commander telling players where to go and what to do. That’s quite different from the general open-endedness of From’s Soulsborne games. But players will also have a great degree of freedom to move through the world of Rubicon as they pursue the mysterious substance known as Coral; as they pilot their Armored Core (AC), players will be able to glide, boost, and fly quickly through this alien world.

Players looking forward to Armored Core 6 have more than just gameplay to look forward to in the new gameplay video — we finally get a good look at the clean, minimal HUD that will inform players about their off-world mission and the current state of their AC.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on Aug. 25.