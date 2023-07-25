 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pikachu does Christmas in new Squishmallow drop

14-inch Pikachu gets a fluffy red Santa hat

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Round Pikachu Squishmallow plush wearing a red fluffy Santa hat Image: Jazwares
There’s another Pokémon Squishmallow joining the round lineup: Pikachu with a Santa hat. The holiday variation on Pikachu appeared on Target’s website on Tuesday, slated for release on Nov. 5. Shortly after, Squishmallows confirmed the new addition with a tweet. So far, holiday Pikachu is available only in a 14-inch variation for $24.99. The plush toy is the same Pikachu as the original Squishmallow, save for the fluffy red hat with white trim.

Polygon has reached out to Squishmallows maker Jazwares for more information on the drop, and to confirm sizes and prices for the holiday plush.

The addition of holiday Pikachu brings the Pokémon Squishmallow lineup to seven — Pikachu and Gengar, the original two plush toys in the line; Snorlax and Togepi; and Piplup and winking Pikachu. Piplup and winking Pikachu aren’t out yet, but the others have since been released. However, they remain hard to find — the Squishmallows seem to sell out instantly. It’s likely to be the case when holiday Pikachu goes on sale in November, and in potential pre-order periods before that.

All of the released Squishmallows so far have come in a variety of different sizes, ranging from 10-inch Pokémon up to massive 20-inch plushies. Prices ranged from $14.99 to $44.99 for the plushies released as part of this line.

