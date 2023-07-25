World of Warcraft and Mila Kunis team up with charity pets for Ukraine

Blizzard has released new pets for World of Warcraft as part of a charity bundle for Ukrainian relief. The publisher shared the news in a video starring actress Mila Kunis, who was raised in Ukraine. The Pet Pack for Ukraine bundle contains two pets: Sunny, a cheerful sunflower dog who can be equipped in the retail version of World of Warcraft, and Flurky for Wrath of the Lich King Classic. 100 percent of the bundle’s sales will go to BlueCheck Ukraine, an organization that identifies, vets, and assists Ukrainian NGOs.

In World of Warcraft, players can summon pets to follow them faithfully through epic vistas and bloody battlefields. These pets can be anything from a humble bug to a beautiful phoenix. Sunny is a brightly colored dog, with blue streaks to represent the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Florky is a murloc holding onto a sunflower in one of his webbed hands.

The Ukraine war is an on-going crisis that started in Feb. 2022 when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a “special military operation” in Ukraine. Since then, tens of thousands of lives have been lost, and millions of people have been displaced.

Funds raised through BlueCheck Ukraine will serve the most critical needs first. “Right now, the medical infrastructure in Ukraine is in desperate need,” says Kunis, in the video. “BlueCheck’s primary goal at the moment is to deliver life-saving generators and medical supplies to hospitals, especially pediatric units.”

The pack is $20, and will be available to purchase until Aug. 29. While some pets launched in bundles sometimes enter the World of Warcraft in-game store separately later, it seems as though Sunny and Florky will remain exclusive to this cause, as text on the battle.net page for the bundle reads “These versions of pets are special editions available as a part of this initiative only.”