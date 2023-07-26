 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fortnite heads to the future with new Futurama crossover

Bender, Fry, Leela, Hypnotoad, and Nibbler join the battle royale

By Michael McWhertor
Michael McWhertor , senior news editor, is a journalist with more than 17 years of experience covering video games, technology, movies, TV, and entertainment.

Millennials who know how to properly pronounce Matt Groening’s last name have their best motivation yet to play Fortnite: The cast of animated series Futurama, including Bender, Fry, and Leela, are now part of Epic Games’ uber-crossover battle royale. The characters’ addition to Fortnite arrives alongside Hulu’s revival of Futurama after a decade of downtime.

Bender, Fry, and Leela look just like their cartoon counterparts. After Dragon Ball, Naruto, and Attack on Titan crossovers for Fortnite, Epic’s artists have gotten pretty good at replicating cel-shaded animation styles.

Here’s a peek at Bender, Fry, and Leela’s outfits, their alternate universe variations, and their associated accessories: Hypnotoad, Nibbler, and Ben Rodríguez back blings; the Planet Express ship glider; and a few deep-cut pick axs. (If you’re hoping for a Zoidberg appearance, you’ll have to settle for his Scuttle emote.)

Bender, Universe 1 Bender, the Ben Rodriguez back bling, and unbendable steel beam in Fortnite. Image: Epic Games/20th Television
Fry, Universe 1 Fry, the Hypnotoad back bling, and giant nutcracker ax in Fortnite. Image: Epic Games/20th Television
Leela, Universe 1 Leela, the Nibbler back bling, and solid gold fiddle ax in Fortnite. Image: Epic Games/20th Television

Those items are available in Fortnite’s in game shop now.

