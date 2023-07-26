Fortnite heads to the future with new Futurama crossover

Millennials who know how to properly pronounce Matt Groening’s last name have their best motivation yet to play Fortnite: The cast of animated series Futurama, including Bender, Fry, and Leela, are now part of Epic Games’ uber-crossover battle royale. The characters’ addition to Fortnite arrives alongside Hulu’s revival of Futurama after a decade of downtime.

Bender, Fry, and Leela look just like their cartoon counterparts. After Dragon Ball, Naruto, and Attack on Titan crossovers for Fortnite, Epic’s artists have gotten pretty good at replicating cel-shaded animation styles.

Here’s a peek at Bender, Fry, and Leela’s outfits, their alternate universe variations, and their associated accessories: Hypnotoad, Nibbler, and Ben Rodríguez back blings; the Planet Express ship glider; and a few deep-cut pick axs. (If you’re hoping for a Zoidberg appearance, you’ll have to settle for his Scuttle emote.)

Those items are available in Fortnite’s in game shop now.