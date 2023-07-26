PlayStation Plus offers Dreams, Death’s Door, and more in August

PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers’ free games for August are Dreams, Death’s Door, and PGA Tour 2K23, Sony announced on Wednesday. Players may download them beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Dreams is Media Molecule’s game-creation software successor to the LittleBigPlanet series, giving players a powerful toolkit to design their own artwork, music, and games. Dreams lets players create just about anything: action-platformers, racing games, first-person shooters, chill experiences, and even photorealistic full English breakfasts. Users can also download the creations of other players, including an all-new creation from Media Molecule itself: Tren. Sony describes Tren as a new “nostalgic adventure that puts you in the driving seat of a remarkable toy train, and tells a personal tale about growing up – and the transformative power of play.”

Death’s Door from Acid Nerve and Devolver Digital is an isometric action game. You play as Crow — everyone just calls you “reaper,” for reasons you can probably infer — and it’s your job to travel from the bureaucratic afterlife to claim the lives of three powerful souls and use them to open the game’s titular sealed-shut door. If you like Dark Souls, but want something a bit kinder, give Death’s Door a try.

PGA Tour 2K23 is last year’s golf sim that lets players hit the green as male or female pros for the first time in 2K Sports’ links series. Like Dreams, you get a creation toolkit, letting you design your own courses. And like Death’s Door, we can justify another comparison to a FromSoftware game. Yeah, Elden Ring for golf!

PlayStation Plus subscribers can still pick up July’s PlayStation Plus Essentials games — Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Alan Wake Remastered, and Endling: Extinction is Forever — until July 31.