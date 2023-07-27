It’s been over a year since we last heard about Castlevania: Nocturne, the highly anticipated follow-up to the original Netflix animated series produced by Powerhouse Animation Studios. The good news is that you won’t have to wait much longer, as Netflix has shared a new trailer for the sequel series, which is slated to premiere in September.

Set in 1792, Castlevania: Nocturne centers on Richter Belmont, the last living descendent of Trevor Belmont and his lover Sypha. Richter is recruited by a Caribbean sorceress named Annette to fend off a terrifying new Vampire Messiah who threatens to plunge the Earth into eternal night amid the tumult of the French Revolution. The trailer show no signs of Dracula or his half-human son Alucard, but there’s a ton of flashy fight scenes and vampiric adversaries in masquerade masks and powdered wigs.

The series, which will adapt events and characters first introduced in 1993’s Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and 1997’s Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, will be written by Clive Bradley (Trapped) and be animated by Powerhouse Animation Studios, with Sam and Adam Deats returning as directors.

Castlevania: Nocturne will premiere on Netflix on Sept. 28.