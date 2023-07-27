All The Witcher season 4 news we’ve heard so far

The Witcher season 3 has reached an end after two parts and eight episodes, but that doesn’t mean our heroes’ journey across The Continent is over. After violent coups, dangerous plots, secret portals, and plenty of fights, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri are all separated, and who knows when they might get back together again.

Netflix is definitely bringing The Witcher back for season 4, and while we have a few ideas about what’s to come, including the series’ already infamous recasting, there are still quite a few questions left, including when it might come out.

Will there be a Witcher season 4?

Yes, there will be. Netflix’s most official statement on this has been casting Liam Hemsworth as Geralt next season, but that is enough to say for sure that a fourth season is being planned. This isn’t too much of a surprise, since The Witcher remains one of Netflix’s most popular series, though the two most recent seasons never reached the viewership heights of the first one.

When will The Witcher season 4 come out?

The Witcher season 4 hasn’t even started filming yet, as far as we know, so it’s likely to be a pretty long wait between seasons — and as with every series or movie right now, the ongoing writers and actors strikes in Hollywood is likely to push any release date back even further. The Witcher also frequently goes quite a while between seasons. Season 1 was released in 2019, while season 2 didn’t come out until 2021, and season 3 just arrived this year. With all that in mind, it’s likely that we won’t see the show’s fourth season until sometime around 2025 at the earliest.

Who will play Geralt in The Witcher season 4?

Liam Hemsworth will take over the role of Geralt from Henry Cavill in season 4. We’re still not sure how this swap will happen in the show, or how big Hemsworth-Geralt’s role will be in season 4, but we do know Cavill won’t be in the show next season.

What will The Witcher season 4 be about?

The Witcher season 3 doesn’t leave a whole lot of hints about what’s to come, so it’s really anyone’s guess, especially in the case of Geralt and Yennefer — at least we know that Ciri will be spending a while hanging out with The Rats, the young group of adventurers we see her with at the end of season 3. On the other hand, if you’re more a spoil-it-for-me type, you could always go read Andrzej Sapkowski’s Baptism of Fire, the book season 4 is likely to be based on.

So what’s Henry Cavill up to?

He has a few movies on the horizon, most immediately two action movies: Argylle, from Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn, and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, directed by Guy Ritchie. Even more enticing, though, is the fact that Cavill is apparently in talks to produce and star in a Warhammer project. Cavill is a massive Warhammer fan, making this a bit of a passion project for him. But since we don’t have any details on it yet, it seems much further away.