Nickelodeon’s take on Smash Bros. gets a sequel with 100% more Squidward

SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, the Ninja Turtles, Aang, Korra, and Danny Phantom are back and ready to brawl in a new platform fighter due later this year, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. It’s the sequel to 2021’s Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and is said to be reinvented and rebuilt from the ground up — and this time, it includes voice acting for fan-favorite Nickelodeon characters out of the box.

Also, Squidward is here. So is Jimmy Neutron.

According to an announcement from Nickelodeon and publisher GameMill Entertainment on IGN, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will feature an expanded roster, all-new game mechanics, and a single-player campaign. Players will reportedly battle Danny Phantom bad guy Vlad Plasmius as the billionaire half-ghost tries to take over the Nickelodeon universe(s).

The Super Smash Bros.-inspired gameplay appears to be intact in Brawl 2, but with new Supers and reworked stages.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2’s first trailer offers a peek at the game’s roster, which includes SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, Squidward (in handsome and standard forms), Sandy Cheeks, Aang, Korra, Danny Phantom, Ren and Stimpy, Garfield, Lincoln Loud, Lucy Loud, Zim, Jimmy Neutron, Nigel Thornberry, Rocko Rama, Jenny Wakeman, and Raphael and Donatello from the Ninja Turtles.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC (via Steam), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X sometime later this year. The game will support cross-play on those platforms.

The original Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl was released in fall 2021, and utilized the cast of Nickelodeon’s various cartoon series for a Super Smash Bros.-like experience. While players praised the game’s mechanics and character selection, for the most part, they dinged the platform fighter for its fit and finish — and the lack of voice acting, which wasn’t added until months after launch.