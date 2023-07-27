 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Payday 3’s closed beta is happening Aug. 2, and you can register to play now

A chance to play early on Steam or Xbox

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Payday 3 is releasing on Sept. 21, and developer Starbreeze is planning to launch a closed beta for the game on Aug. 2 to iron out remaining wrinkles in its online co-op sequel. The closed beta will run on Steam and Xbox Series X through Aug. 7, and those who are interested in a chance to try the game can sign up now at the links above. On Steam, select “Request Access” near the buy button for the game. For Xbox players, get the Xbox Insider Hub, then navigate to previews and select Payday 3.

If you get in, you’ll be able to play a new heist called “No Rest for the Wicked” as the original characters (Dallas, Hoxton, Chains, and Wolf). Unsurprisingly, there’s a cap on progress during the closed beta. You’ll be capped to Infamy level 22, and weapons top out at progression level eight. Progress won’t carry over to the full version of the game.

Payday 3 will debut for $39.99 and will release on more platforms than just Steam and Xbox on Sept. 21 — it’s also heading to the Epic Games Store and PlayStation 5. At launch, it will also be available on PC via PC Game Pass and on Xbox Game Pass.

