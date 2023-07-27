 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pikachu Happy Meals — and 15 new cards — are reportedly coming to McDonald’s soon

Pokémon looks to be getting another collab with McDonald’s, and it’s sure to cause a frenzy once again

By Nicole Carpenter
Happy Meal box with a Pikachu face
McDonald’s Pikachu Happy Meal from 2022
Image: McDonald’s/The Pokémon Company
Nicole Carpenter is a senior reporter specializing in investigative features about labor issues in the game industry, as well as the business and culture of games.

Move over, Pokéballs. Gotta catch ‘em all... inside Pikachu Happy Meal boxes.

Pokémon cards in Happy Meals are reportedly coming back soon, according to leaked cards published on PokéBeach. The promotion is expected to start on July 27 in Germany and Austria and the U.K. on Aug. 23, according to the leaked information. A U.S. launch remains undated, but it’s unlikely McDonald’s would skip the market. Polygon has reached out to McDonald’s for more information.

PokéBeach reported that 15 cards will be available as part of the Happy Meal promotion, all reprinted from Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet’s trading card game, except Pikachu, which is from the Paldea Evolved expansion. There are six expected holographic cards: Sprigatito, Quaxly, Fuecoco, Pikachu, Cetitan, and Klawf. Each Happy Meal will include one booster pack which contains four cards, one of which is holographic, PokéBeach said. (If you’re looking for more cards, a new card set called Scarlet and Violet — 151 will be released on Sept. 22, adding on to the previous sets as part of this generation. These cards are not part of the McDonald’s promo.)

Here’s the full list, according to PokéBeach:

  • Sprigatito
  • Fuecoco
  • Quaxly
  • Cetoddle
  • Cetitan
  • Pikachu
  • Pawmi
  • Kilowattrel
  • Flittle
  • Sandacondo
  • Klawf
  • Blissey
  • Tandemaus
  • Cyclizar
  • Kirlia

McDonald’s had a Pokémon card promotion last year, but its collaboration in 2021 was its huge hit. Because of the high interest in Pokémon created during the pandemic, the Pokémon Happy Meals — and Pikachu’s cute face on the box — sold out immediately. Some went to great lengths to get their hands on cards, buying masses of Happy Meals to get them all, while others struggled to get just one pack. McDonald’s went as far as suggesting restaurants limit the number of Happy Meals sold to a single customer.

