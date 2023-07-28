All the Good Omens season 3 news we’ve heard so far

Aziraphale and Crowley are back for another season of endearing adventures on Earth in Good Omens season 2, but will it be their last together? Based on the ending of Prime Video’s latest season, it seems like another could be in the works, but the streaming service hasn’t said anything for sure just yet — and since it took quite a few years to get a renewal last time, it could be a while before we hear anything.

Until then, however, here’s everything we know about Good Omens season 3, including what it might be about, when it might come out, and how it might address that ridiculous cliffhanger ending.

[Ed. note: This story contains spoilers for Good Omens season 2.]

Is Good Omens season 3 happening?

It certainly feels like it. While Prime Video hasn’t made anything official yet, the second season ends with a massive — if possibly fandom-enraging — set-up for a third season, seemingly breaking up the show’s central pair. It’s also entirely possible this set up could be angling for a season 3 renewal rather than hinting at it.

Did Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett plan for Good Omens season 3?

They did not. In fact, the duo that wrote the original 1990 Good Omens novel only really sketched out the vaguest plans for a sequel together — which made their way into season 2 of the show in bits and pieces. So while it’s possible Gaiman and Pratchett had enough plans that the former could stretch them into a new season without his late writing partner, it doesn’t seem likely.

But, even if there weren’t any pre-made plans, Gaiman, who serves as a creator and executive producer on Good Omens, has plenty of license to continue the stories of Aziraphale and Crowley. Pratchett himself asked Gaiman to continue the series before his death in 2015.

So, what would Good Omens season 3 be about?

The end of season 2 offers a pretty clear blueprint for what next season could deal with. Aziraphale will take Gabriel’s position as leader of heaven. Meanwhile, Crowley will continue his work on Earth, likely continuing to pine for the affection of the friend he confessed his love to. But what the main action will be, or how the pair will get back together, is anyone’s guess at this point.

Will Good Omens season 3 fix the thing we’re all mad about?

Probably. The end of Good Omens season 2 is about as fandom-bait as anything could ever possibly be, and is an aggressively clear sequel tease. Our two main characters finally kiss, only to instantly break apart and head in totally opposite directions. It’s either setting up a third season that’s already in the works or practically daring fans to beg Prime Video for a renewal. Honestly, it might work — it has before for the Good Omens fandom. But even if it does get a third season, the show probably wouldn’t be so brazen as to pull the same stunt twice.

When might Good Omens season 3 release?

If the previous season is any indication, Good Omens could take quite a while to get to its next season. The show’s first season was released in 2019, but the second season wasn’t even announced until 2021 — thanks in part to the efforts of the show’s ravenous online fandom. After the announcement of season 2, it took another two years to make the season, giving us a four-year wait between the first two Good Omens seasons.