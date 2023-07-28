Vacuum-sealing your Squishmallows turns them into Pokémon jerky

Even before I started packing for my upcoming move, the thought of packing my Pokémon Squishmallow collection haunted me. I was already feeling some resentment due to the sheer amount of space they take up. (It’s mostly the 20-inch ones that are simply too big.) I have to move them on and off my bed every night to make room for me and my husband. I can admit this: There are too many, and yet I keep buying more.

A Squishmallow enthusiast I met at a tattoo shop mentioned to me that she stores her Squishmallows in vacuum-sealed bags. And so, I got some vacuum seal bags and stuffed my Pokémon Squishmallows in. I’d been putting off actually vacuum-sealing them in fear of seeing the life literally sucked out of my beloved collection, but with my move coming this weekend, I had no choice. Bring out the vacuum. To my surprise, it was not only horrifying, but also hilarious. My fluffy Squishmallows are now Pokémon jerky.

my poor squishmallows!!! im moving in a few days and there was no other way pic.twitter.com/YFVQFMNL3S — Nicole Carpenter (@sweetpotatoes) July 28, 2023

When I woke up this morning, the Squishmallows had somehow broken free from their vacuum seal and regained their round shape. It turned out to be a good thing, because now I could take a video to show you all what it looks like to dehydrate Pokémon Squishmallows. Some have said this is likely what it would look like to be inside a Pokéball. Either way, enjoy.

the bad news is that the squishmallows broke out of their vacuum sealed bag last night, but the good news is that I got to take a video this morning pic.twitter.com/nD68BEmGbI — Nicole Carpenter (@sweetpotatoes) July 28, 2023

I can hear it now: “We cannot escape, we cannot get out.”

Supposedly, the Squishmallows will puff right back up even after being vacuum-sealed for weeks — albeit with a few wrinkles that will eventually work themself out. I’ll keep you updated on the state of the squish when they do come out of the moving truck. I left two of my favorite Pokémon Squishmallows out of the bag in case of a problem. I’ll leave you with a photo of Snorlax and Gengar supervising their flat friends.