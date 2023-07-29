 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

All the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2 news we’ve heard so far

The Turtles’ biggest enemy is on his way

By Austen Goslin
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles look shocked in an image from the animated movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Image: Paramount Pictures
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have shredded their way back onto the big screen in the new animated movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. But, as you might expect for the band of half-shelled martial artists, there’s always another bad guy to fight and another crime to stop, and that means a sequel.

Mutant Mayhem gives us the origin story of the Turtles and has them face off against quite a few adversaries, but it’s also got a sequel tease that sets up the biggest bad guy the Turtles have ever had. Here’s everything we know so far about the follow ups to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, including the sequel and the animated show.

Is there going to be a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2?

Yes! The sequel to the new Turtles film, produced by Seth Rogen, was already greenlit before the first movie was even released. Even better, it’s also getting a follow-up in the form of an animated TV series that, according to Variety, will “bridge” the two films. The show is set to stream on Paramount Plus, and will run for two seasons.

When will Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2 come out?

This is a good question, and one that we don’t have an exact answer for. Given that the show is supposed to bridge the gap between the first movie and its sequel, we can probably say that that the second film is at least two years away. But who knows? It could be even more than that. It takes a long time to make animated films that look good!

[Ed. note: The rest of this piece contains spoilers for TMNT: Mutant Mayhem’s credits scene.]

What will Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2 be about?

L-r, Leonard, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo are very excited in a screencap from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Image: Paramount Pictures

This is where the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem credits scene comes into play. During that scene, we get our first glimpse of this story’s Shredder. Director Jeff Rowe said that while his crew initially thought about making Shredder the big bad of Mutant Mayhem, they felt like that wouldn’t give either the Turtles or their archrival the origin story they deserved — and the Turtles were obviously priority one. But that means that Shredder is coming up fast on the Turtles’ list of adversaries.

So is Shredder the villain of the TV show or the movie?

This is a tougher question. It could be that Shredder’s the villain of both — he’s certainly cool enough to be. Wherever he actually shows up, the good news (or bad news) is that we know Shredder is on the way.

