 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Here are the last free Xbox Live Games with Gold

This used to be my playground...

By Owen S. Good
/ new
promotional image showing Kane (left) in sunglasses as partner-in-crime Lynch (right) pushes bystanders away in 2011’s masterpiece Kane &amp; Lynch 2: Dog Days Image: IO Interactive/Square Enix
Owen S. Good is an assignment editor for games at Polygon, and a 15-year veteran of video games writing, well known for his coverage of sports and racing games.

After a decade of doling out free video games to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, now we come to the end. Xbox Live Games with Gold closes up shop in September. Henceforth it will be known as Xbox Game Pass Core, which still gives subscribers multiplayer access (and a library of titles) but it ends Microsoft’s 10-year campaign of searching out, dredging up, and strong-arming games publishers into handing over a title or two each month.

So here, for August, for the last time, are the last free video games all you ungrateful complaining Xbox Live subscribers will get.

  • Blue Fire ($19.99 ERP)
  • Inertial Drift ($19.99 ERP)

Both are available Aug. 1 to Aug. 31.

Speaking as Polygon’s custodian and memorializer keeping an eternal vigil over the free games offered by Xbox and its competitors since 2014, now I deliver the canonical and encyclical ranking of the five greatest games that Xbox Live Games with Gold gave to the world from 2013 to 2023. Please press play on the YouTube video below while you read and remember them:

Hail and farewell, Xbox Live Games with Gold.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Get eight classic fantasy RPGs for $12 at Humble

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Mortal Kombat 1 beta starts Aug. 18 — here’s how to get in

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Lizzo cosplayed as Legolas to play one of Lord of the Rings’ most iconic songs

By Nicole Clark
/ new

PS5 price drop in Europe points to US discount soon

By Michael McWhertor and Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Vacuum-sealing your Squishmallows turns them into Pokémon jerky

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

You can now pre-order the Spider-Man 2 PS5 console and accessories

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon