PS5 beta adds 8 TB SSD support, a mere $1,000 upgrade

Sony launched a new PS5 software beta that adds useful accessibility options, some UI changes, and support for Dolby Atmos devices. It also doubles the console’s maximum storage space to 8 TB, adopting support for even higher-capacity M.2 SSDs than what’s currently widely available. That’s a bit surprising, since major manufacturers like Samsung, Western Digital, and others haven’t released 8 TB versions of their respective flagship SSD models. Perhaps that’ll soon change.

That’s not to say that there aren’t any 8 TB M.2 2280-sized SSDs out there right now that meet the PS5’s storage speed requirements (sequential read speed of 5,500 MB/s). For example, there’s a Sabrent 8 TB M.2 SSD that’s currently discounted to $999.99, and you’ll have to supply your own M.2 heatsink before installing it in a PS5. Micro Center’s brand Inland makes a few, too, costing $869.99 for one without a heatsink, and another for $889.99 that has one preinstalled. Corsair’s MP600 Pro XT is available for $1,014.99.

At these enthusiast-level prices, I can’t imagine that most people will jump at one right now. Eventually, they’ll get cheaper, as all M.2 SSDs have over the past couple of years, but it could take some time until these 8 TB models cost under $500.

This update is great for people who do want to make the SSD upgrade now, or who know they will want to at some point. I mean, based on the ballooning file sizes of games in the past couple of years, raising the ceiling on storage is a good thing.

But, taking some PS5 rumors into consideration, the extra support for bigger SSDs (not to mention PS5 price cuts happening around the world) could signal something bigger — that new hardware may be approaching. As for what shape that may take, Insider Gaming reported in 2022 that Sony plans to launch a redesigned version of the PS5 that includes a removable disc drive. More recently, The Verge picked up that Microsoft’s court documents from the FTC versus Microsoft case claim that Sony will launch a “PlayStation 5 Slim” in late 2023, which is just a few months away.