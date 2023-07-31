The next generation of Spy Kids hits Netflix with a totally new cast

A new generation of Spy Kids is ready to save the world in the first trailer for the new movie, Spy Kids: Armageddon.

Robert Rodriguez is back with the fifth installment in the Spy Kids franchise, this time focusing on a completely new family. The first movie, which came out in 2001, followed Carmen and Juni Cortez (Alexa Vega and Daryl Sabara, respectively), a pair of siblings who discover that their parents (Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino) used to be spies — and then become spies themselves for two more movies. There was a fourth movie in 2011, though at this point Vega and Sabara had kinda aged out of the Spy Kids moniker. Instead, it focused on their step-cousins (played by Rowan Blanchard and Mason Cook), though Carmen and Juni still appeared. Jessica Alba and Joel McHale were also in that one.

Spy Kids: Armageddon, the newest movie, doesn’t seem like it’s going to lean as heavily on the Cortez legacy. Enough time has passed that handing off the title makes more sense than clinging to faces that today’s kids don’t have any nostalgia for.

Rodriguez told Netflix that he very much wants the movie to stand on its own, as a new entry into the canon, without the old cast. But he also said, “There [will] be Easter eggs.” The new movie does take place in the same universe, so expect nods and references galore.

The adults in the new cast are Zachary Levi and Gina Rodriguez, who are super spies. Their kids accidentally assist an evil game developer, so they need to become secret agents to save their parents and the world. The new movie hits Netflix on Sept. 22.