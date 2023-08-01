 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

All the big new games coming out in August

Baldur’s Gate 3 leads off as the launch calendar ramps up for fall

By Owen S. Good
An Armored Core wielding an assault rifle faces a giant mecha in a screenshot from Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Image: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco
Owen S. Good is a longtime veteran of video games writing, well known for his coverage of sports and racing games.

August is typically a month when sports titles dominate the video game launch calendar, but this year it is bookended by two franchises with long tenures and and huge fandoms: Baldur’s Gate 3 makes a full launch Aug. 3 after three years in early access, and FromSoftware’s Armored Core 6 arrives Aug. 25.

In between, Electronic Arts is offering Madden NFL 24 and Immortals of Aveum. For the sports fan more inclined to explore indie games, there’s also WrestleQuest.

It’s a pretty big month, in other words, leading into games’ blockbuster fall season. Here’s what’s coming to Nintendo, PlayStation, PC, and Xbox:

A player-created elf with blue skin and white hair, and a weapon slung on their back, in Baldur’s Gate 3 Image: Larian Studios

Aug. 3

Baldur’s Gate 3

(Windows PC)

Larian’s epic adaptation of the Dungeons & Dragons universe is three years in the making — longer, actually. Fans last saw Baldur’s Gate in 2000 with BioWare’s Baldur’s Gate 2: Shadows of Amn. This highly anticipated RPG has a ton of lore behind it, so here’s a recap for those new to the series, or returning to it after more than 20 years.

Aug. 8

Gord

(PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X)

In-ring action in the realm of Junglaji in Wrestlequest Image: Mega Cat/Skybound Entertainment

WrestleQuest

(Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Mega Cat’s unusual take on professional wrestling is as much a love-note to the glory days of turn-based role-playing games as the sport itself.

Aug. 10

Atlas Fallen

(PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X)

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

(Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Aug. 15

Blasphemous 2

(Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox One)

Everspace 2

(PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox One)

Moving Out 2

(Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Antonio slashes dozens of enemies in Vampire Survivors with a whip Image: poncle

Aug. 17

Vampire Survivors

(Nintendo Switch)

A year after launching, Vampire Survivors comes to Nintendo Switch, a perfect platform for the relentlessly playable, just-one-more game roguelite. Full disclosure: No actual Vampires are present in this game.

Aug. 18

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

(Nintendo Switch, Windows PC)

Closeup of Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson in Madden NFL 24 Image: EA Orlando/Electronic Arts

Madden NFL 24

(PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X)

It happens every summer. EA Sports’ American football flagship arrives three weeks before Kansas City and Detroit kick off the new season.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

(PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

The general readies another magical attack as a large glyph surrounds her protectively in Immortals of Aveum Image: Ascendant Studios/Electronic Arts

Aug. 22

Immortals of Aveum

(PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X)

Call of Duty with magic” is how Ascendant Studios’ debut work has been pitched. In this all-new FPS, players take on the role of a battlemage who wields eye-popping spells in a fight to end an eons-long conflict.

A lithe, spindly Armored Core mech flies toward a group of enemies in a factory-like environment in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon Image: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco

Aug. 25

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

(PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Despite its devoted fanbase, Armored Core hasn’t seen a main series release since 2012. The mecha adventure finally gets the full FromSoftware treatment to close out August.

Aug. 29

Samba de Amigo: Party Central

(Nintendo Switch)

Sea of Stars

(Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC)

