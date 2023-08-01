All the big new games coming out in August

August is typically a month when sports titles dominate the video game launch calendar, but this year it is bookended by two franchises with long tenures and and huge fandoms: Baldur’s Gate 3 makes a full launch Aug. 3 after three years in early access, and FromSoftware’s Armored Core 6 arrives Aug. 25.

In between, Electronic Arts is offering Madden NFL 24 and Immortals of Aveum. For the sports fan more inclined to explore indie games, there’s also WrestleQuest.

It’s a pretty big month, in other words, leading into games’ blockbuster fall season. Here’s what’s coming to Nintendo, PlayStation, PC, and Xbox:

Aug. 3

Baldur’s Gate 3

(Windows PC)

Larian’s epic adaptation of the Dungeons & Dragons universe is three years in the making — longer, actually. Fans last saw Baldur’s Gate in 2000 with BioWare’s Baldur’s Gate 2: Shadows of Amn. This highly anticipated RPG has a ton of lore behind it, so here’s a recap for those new to the series, or returning to it after more than 20 years.

Aug. 8

Gord

(PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X)

WrestleQuest

(Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Mega Cat’s unusual take on professional wrestling is as much a love-note to the glory days of turn-based role-playing games as the sport itself.

Aug. 10

Atlas Fallen

(PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X)

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

(Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Aug. 15

Blasphemous 2

(Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox One)

Everspace 2

(PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox One)

Moving Out 2

(Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Aug. 17

Vampire Survivors

(Nintendo Switch)

A year after launching, Vampire Survivors comes to Nintendo Switch, a perfect platform for the relentlessly playable, just-one-more game roguelite. Full disclosure: No actual Vampires are present in this game.

Aug. 18

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

(Nintendo Switch, Windows PC)

Madden NFL 24

(PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X)

It happens every summer. EA Sports’ American football flagship arrives three weeks before Kansas City and Detroit kick off the new season.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

(PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Aug. 22

Immortals of Aveum

(PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X)

“Call of Duty with magic” is how Ascendant Studios’ debut work has been pitched. In this all-new FPS, players take on the role of a battlemage who wields eye-popping spells in a fight to end an eons-long conflict.

Aug. 25

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

(PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Despite its devoted fanbase, Armored Core hasn’t seen a main series release since 2012. The mecha adventure finally gets the full FromSoftware treatment to close out August.

Aug. 29

Samba de Amigo: Party Central

(Nintendo Switch)

Sea of Stars

(Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC)