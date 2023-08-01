Dead by Daylight’s next Killer is Alien’s Xenomorph

The next Dead by Daylight chapter will be licensed, and the pre-existing character coming to the game is a pretty big bet: the Xenomorph from Alien. The Xenomorph is one of the most iconic movie monsters in existence, making its debut in 1979’s Alien, and showing up in Aliens, Alien 3, and Alien Resurrection. The terrifying space creature has also appeared in Alien: Isolation, a horror video game set fifteen years after the events of the original film.

Dead by Daylight is an asymmetrical horror game, where four players take the role of hapless Survivors, trying to escape a killing ground controlled by an extra-dimensional god-like Entity. The Entity has recruited Killers from different parts of time, space, and popular culture, and every match has one Killer trying to murder the Survivors and sacrifice them on a grisly meat hook. It’s easy to imagine the Xenomorph fitting right in with the roster, which includes a K-Pop star, a medieval knight, Pyramid Head from Silent Hill, and Resident Evil’s Albert Wesker.

Behaviour Interactive will share more about the upcoming Alien chapter on Aug. 8, so we’ll likely learn more about the Xenomorph’s in-game abilities and how he will hunt Survivors then. He’ll be the second deep space Killer in the game, with the first being The Singularity from the Dead Transmission chapter.

It’s also possible we may see a Survivor from the franchise, like Ellen Ripley, join the fray. If so, she’ll be in good company, since the Survivors in the game are similarly stacked with talent like Jill Valentine and Ash Williams. Actor Nicolas Cage even recently joined the game as a Survivor — not in any of his roles, just... as Nicolas Cage.

We’ll have to wait and see what else the Alien chapter includes, and what tools our unfriendly Xenomorph will have at its disposal.