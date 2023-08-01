 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Call of Duty will let you equip a dog

Please tell me where I can buy one of those belt clips

By Mike Mahardy
/ new
The trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 05 BlackCell
Mike Mahardy leads game criticism and curation at Polygon as senior editor, reviews. He has been covering entertainment professionally for more than 10 years.

Among the myriad additions coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 in season 5, one in particular stands out as handsome and good: Merlin the dog.

According to today’s Call of Duty blog post, which details the five new operators, two new weapons, eight new skins, and more included with BlackCell (a premium version of the normal Battle Pass), the operator Arthur will be able to strap a dog to his belt, providing “the unparalleled benefit of companionship.” The dog in question, named Merlin, is a very handsome good boy. Observe:

Merlin, the handsome tactical companion included in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s BlackCell season 5
If you fire so much as a single round in Merlin’s direction, I will find you
Image: Activision

Not only does Merlin have a sleek coat of black fur, a sweet Secret Service earpiece, and piercing brown eyes, he’s also sporting an outfit that wouldn’t look out of place in Death Stranding. I can’t even get my cat to wear a bowtie. And she’s a tuxedo!

Merlin has his own finishing move, which you can catch a glimpse of at the 0:25 mark in the BlackCell season 5 trailer. Apparently, this little guy (read: debonair killing machine) won’t be the only pet coming to Modern Warfare 2. The blog post mentions “other tactical pets,” and I’m holding out hope that cats, despite their indifference to the affairs of humans, might play a larger role in the shooter’s future. This guy is more uncanny than cute:

An operator disguised as an orange cat with an assault rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
At least Activision gets how weird orange cats can be
Image: Activision

(OK, he’s pretty cute, too, and he’s rocking the hell out of that ballistic vest.)

It’s worth noting that Merlin and his unannounced furry friends can’t be hurt on the battlefield. That’s all well and good, because I absolutely do not want to see any harm come to them. In fact, if I see Merlin hanging out on your uniform in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, DMZ, or Warzone 2.0, you can be assured that I will not shoot at you, even if you’re on the other team. I have principles.

My question is: If these Tactical Companions can’t be hurt, what happens to them when their operator dies? Do they sprint away to hang with the other animals? Do they sneak off to take a nap? Do they continue running rampant, playing their part as invincible killing machines that multiply with every respawn, for the duration of the match? I’ve reached out to Activision for comment.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 season 5 launches on Aug. 2 across multiplayer, DMZ, and Warzone 2.0.

Loading comments...

The Latest

How to unlock all archetypes in Remnant 2

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Baldur’s Gate 3 may not come to Xbox until 2024

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Filed under:

Diamond locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Julia Lee
/ new

Give us a blooper version of Baldur’s Gate 3, you cowards

By Cass Marshall
/ new

The Witcher director had to send Henry Cavill off ‘in an epic way’

By Zosha Millman
/ new

I’m not sure what’s so twisted about Twisted Metal

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon