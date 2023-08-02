Post Malone has bought Magic’s one-of-a-kind One Ring card

A little over a month after its discovery was made public, The One Ring — a one-of-a-kind Magic: The Gathering card that is, by necessity, the rarest ever — seems to have been bought by rapper Post Malone.

In a video posted to TikTok and other social media sites, Malone can be seen with the previously anonymous owner of the card — now identifying themselves as Brook Trafton — excitedly examining the card and saying, “Yeah, I’ll take it,” in the instantly familiar manner of someone deciding to splurge on something nice. Good for you, Post — treat yourself!

Trafton cries, hugs Malone, whoops, and punches the air. It’s not yet known how much the card sold for, but offers had been made as high as $2 million.

Those offers came from Magic resellers, though, and it seems Trafton had been keen to sell the card directly to another Magic player and collector — a community Malone famously belongs to.

“When I found the One Ring, the first person who came to mind was Post Malone,” Trafton commented on the video. “I have played MTG since I was a kid and obviously it would be amazing to keep this card. But for a guy like me, being able to sell it is life-changing. I just really hoped it would go to someone who would appreciate it as much as I do.

“This is my dream come true. Meeting Post Malone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale. Post Malone, Magic: The Gathering, you have changed my life. Things like this don’t happen to people like me, I guess it’s magic. I am forever grateful.”

The One Ring card is part of Magic’s The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set. Although other copies of The One Ring exist within the set, publisher Wizards of the Coast also created a singular, serialized, one-of-a-kind copy, covered in gold foil and etched with the original Elvish Black Speech inscription, to reflect the unique nature of the Ring within Tolkien lore. The card was authenticated by grading company PSA, which graded it a Mint 9.

Polygon has contacted the owner’s representatives, Post Malone, and Wizards of the Coast for comment.

Update (12:22 p.m. EDT): A Wizards of the Coast spokesperson contacted Polygon with this statement: “We’ve seen (and rewatched!) the social media clip of Brook and Post Malone’s overwhelming joy and shared love over the one-of-a-kind The One Ring card from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth. We are so overjoyed that two genuine fans shared in this moment, and that we could be a small part of it.”