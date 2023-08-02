Wheel of Time has a secret season 2 sneak preview hidden in an old episode

The Wheel of Time’s second season is almost here and now it’s got a sneak preview hidden inside season 1. Prime Video released the clip on Wednesday and tacked it onto the end of season 1’s finale.

The clip starts with minions of the Dark One chasing a small child through woods, until she escapes their clutches by running through a huge door and into a stone meeting room where she comes face to face with the The Man himself. He comforts her, then explains that people think he’s a monster too, before showing his control over the monsters that were chasing her.

According to a press release from Prime Video, this brief scene is the actual opening of season 2’s first episode. The clip sets up the return of the Dark One, but not much else. Of course, along with the Father of Lies himself, the Aes Sedai also have to contend with the invaders from across the sea that were teased in season 1’s original ending. But to see how all of those conflicts resolve, we’ll have to wait until Wheel of Time returns next month.

It won’t be that long of a wait: Season 2 will premiere on Sept. 1.