Barbie has a new movie, but Bratz has Kylie Jenner

Not every toy and media franchise can have a summer-defining blockbuster hit directed by a film darling like Barbie can. To that end, Bratz toy creator MGA Entertainment has an answer: Go all in on influencers.

On Tuesday, MGA Entertainment announced a new line of dolls inspired by the American influencer and business woman, Kylie Jenner. The collection released globally on Tuesday and is available for purchase online at the Bratz website. The full collection includes six miniature versions of Kylie, each of which represent “key moments” in her life. For example, it includes her 2019 Met Gala look where she donned a voluptuous lavender gown.

“I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood and I’ve always wanted my own Bratz doll,” Jenner said in a release. “I have loved every step of the process this past year in creating these dolls alongside the Bratz team. I’m so excited they are here!”

One of Jenner’s early claims to fame is her regular appearance on the hit reality television show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She’s the daughter of Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner and appears alongside the rest of her celebrity family, like her half-sister Kim Kardashian. However, Jenner has since gone on to make a name for herself through business ventures such as the Kylie Lip Kits, which was later renamed to Kylie Cosmetics.

Now, leaders at MGA Entertainment hope that the company can cash in on her fanbase through the new collaboration.

“Not only will this collaboration expand to Kylie’s millions of fans, but it will also reach the audiences that grew up with Bratz and are excited to relive the Y2K Bratz lifestyle today,” Bratz Creative Director, Jasmin Larian said.