9 true facts about The Meg, a movie where Jason Statham punches a giant shark in the face

It’s pretty hard to be ambivalent about sharks.

Most people, I’d wager, fall under two extremes: super into them, or super into never seeing them in their freaking life. This makes sharks great fodder for movies, where sharkphiles and sharkphobes alike can safely indulge in their passion or fear from the comfort of their home or local movie theater.

To that end, you should consider watching The Meg, a movie that asks the powerful question: Can Jason Statham fight a shark and win? Maybe you root for the shark. Maybe you root for the man. Either way, you will emerge more prepared for this week’s release of Meg 2: The Trench, a movie that looks like it intends to do everything The Meg did, but…more.

In an effort to either assuage your fears or stoke your passions, I am here to arm you with some knowledge, which I hope will leave you feeling better prepared to stream The Meg right now, or at a future social gathering where you can regale your friends with trivia.