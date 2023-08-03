What’s new in Apex Legends season 18, Resurrection?

Apex Legends’ newest season, Resurrection, will reintroduce and remake the fan-favorite character Revenant, unlocking him as Revenant Reborn for every player and giving everyone a chance to earn him for free if they complete a set of challenges before the season ends.

Resurrection, beginning Aug. 8 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, will also add the Broken Moon map to the Mixtape playlist. Players will also find a reworked weapon, the Charge Rifle, that changes it from a long-distance beam weapon to a more traditional sniper gun, balancing out some of the gameplay meta that fans have disliked since it joined the game with season 3 in October 2019.

Here’s everything coming to Apex Legends when season 18 begins:

Who is Apex Legends’ New Character for Season 18?

Revenant, who joined the game in May 2020, is getting a makeover as “Revenant Reborn”, starting with a new skin and a new set of abilities.

“Revenant launched in season 4 but his play style hasn’t been keeping up with the gameplay,” character designer Evan Funnell said. “A lot of his patterns have become problematic over time.” To solve that, Respawn is giving him a brand-new look and all new abilities to emphasize the “monstrous assassin fantasy” he represents.

Passive : “Assassin’s Instinct.” Not only are enemies with low health highlighted for Revenant players, they can mark them for teammates. There is no limit to the number of enemies Revenant can now track with Assassin’s Instinct. This passive also gives players faster crouching walk and better wall climbing.

: “Assassin’s Instinct.” Not only are enemies with low health highlighted for Revenant players, they can mark them for teammates. There is no limit to the number of enemies Revenant can now track with Assassin’s Instinct. This passive also gives players faster crouching walk and better wall climbing. Tactical: “Shadow Pounce.” Because Revenant’s new Assassin’s Instinct passive somewhat mimics his old Silence tactical, Respawn is exchanging Silence for a powerful new traversal ability, which players can tap for a short range dash or charge up for a huge leap to get the drop on enemies.

“Shadow Pounce.” Because Revenant’s new Assassin’s Instinct passive somewhat mimics his old Silence tactical, Respawn is exchanging Silence for a powerful new traversal ability, which players can tap for a short range dash or charge up for a huge leap to get the drop on enemies. Ultimate: “Forged Shadows.” Revenant Reborn can now summon a “shroud of shadows” to confuse enemies and absorb damage. Forged Shadows will last for 25 seconds, but it doesn’t protect him from area-of-effect damage, like Caustic’s Gas Trap ability or Fuse’s Motherlode ultimate.

What is Apex Legends’ new map for season 18?

Apex Legends doesn’t always get a new map with each new season, so in August, players will get Broken Moon on the Mixtape playlist of game modes, which offers a more traditional approach to multiplayer first-person shooters.

Broken Moon is one of the game’s newer maps, launching with Season 15 in November 2022. Mixtape launched in February to give players a permanent rotation of limited-time game modes, like Control, Team Deathmatch, and Gun Run.

What is the new weapon for Apex Legends season 18?

The Charge Rifle was overdue for an overhaul, said Respawn’s lead weapons designer Eric Canavese, and players will get it in season 18. That means an end to the Charge Rifle’s hitscan abilities; it is now a projectile-based weapon whose rounds are affected by bullet drop. “It’s still our most effective long-range sniper,” Canavese said, “but it takes a lot more skill than the hitscan version.”

What’s in Apex Legends season 18’s battle pass?

The Apex Legends Resurrection Battle Pass serves up the usual buffet of cosmetics and customizables. It includes legendary skins for Mad Maggie and Pathfinder, a reactive skin for the EVA-8 shotgun, and epic skins for Caustic, Valkyrie and Octane.

Season 18 will kick off with a double XP “Death Dynasty Collection Event” in battle royale, that runs Aug. 8 to Aug. 15 before coming to Mixtape’s modes from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22. That offers its own set of limited-time cosmetics, in addition to the chance to earn Revenant Reborn for free.

When are Apex Legends season 18’s start and end dates?

Apex Legends season 18, “Resurrection,” goes live at 10 a.m. PDT/ 1 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Apex Legends seasons typically last for three months.