Pokémon Presents announced for Aug. 8, and there’ll be plenty to show

Showcase should update fans on Scarlet and Violet DLC, Detective Pikachu Returns, and more

By Owen S. Good
/ new
Title logo for Pokémon Presents on a white background Image: The Pokémon Company
Owen S. Good is a longtime veteran of video games writing, well known for his coverage of sports and racing games.

A Pokémon Presents livestream has been announced for Aug. 8, where The Pokémon Company will update fans on what to expect from the franchise in the coming months.

The broadcast will run for 35 minutes. A teaser posted Friday morning to Twitter didn’t specify what would be mentioned, but it seems a good bet that fans will get news on Detective Pikachu Returns, the sequel to 2016’s Detective Pikachu for Nintendo 3DS that was announced during the June 21 Nintendo Direct.

Other likely candidates for discussion are The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk expansions for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, announced earlier this year, which will introduce 5 new Pokémon to the Nintendo Switch game.

Netflix’s stop-motion anime series Pokémon Concierge, which will premiere later this year, and an update for the mobile game Pokémon Masters EX could also be mentioned. Fans can tune in via the Pokémon YouTube channel at 6 a.m. PDT/9 a.m EDT.

