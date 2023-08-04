One of League’s most-played (and most-banned) champions joins Riot’s fighting game

Riot Games revealed the next Champion coming to free-to-play fighting game Project L (and its playable demo at Evo 2023 this weekend) is Yasuo, the Unforgiven.

His confirmation on the Project L roster isn’t much of a surprise, given that Yasuo is one of League’s most-popular (and most-banned) Champions, but he looks like a solid addition nonetheless. Even if you’re among the League players who slander Yasuo as a “cancer,” the swordsman looks like a pretty good pick for Marvel vs. Capcom 3 players who mained Vergil.

“Yasuo is a master swordsman who manipulates the wind with his blade,” said Alex Jaffe, lead champion designer on Project L, in a video revealing the character. “On top of that, he can cancel in and out of a versatile stance, giving him tools for every situation. He can outplay with mixups, go to the air for really technical combos, play defense with his wind wall, or honestly just win neutral with huge normals.”

Riot’s Yasuo reveal trailer also showcases the game’s other playable heroes, Ahri, Darius, and Ekko.

“Darius hits like a truck, owns the mid-range, and he’s relentless on offense too,” Jaffe explained. “Once he wounds his opponent, they’ll take huge chip from everything, and he can reset over and over to keep the pressure coming.” Riot also showed off Ekko’s time-based powers, which lets players “call for a do-over,” and Ahri’s abilities: “Ahri is a rushdown terror who controls the air, and attacks from all angles,” Jaffe said. “She has a unique resource, Foxfire, which she can blast to extend her pressure, giving her high-lows and left-rights for days. With meter, things get really open-ended.”

If that reads like too much jargon for you, another new video from Riot explains, quite plainly, how to play Project L.

In addition to Ahri, Darius, Ekko, and Yasuo, Riot has previously confirmed that League of Legends favorites Jinx, Katarina, and Illaoi will also be included in Project L’s roster. Those other Champions are still “in the lab,” Jaffe said.

Project L was first announced in 2019. The fighting game is being developed by former members of Radiant Entertainment, the studio behind the canceled free-to-play fighting game Rising Thunder. In July, Riot Games showed off new gameplay from Project L, showing how its 2v2 tag-team battles — which can be played in 1v1, 1v2, or 2v2 formats — and Fuse system will differentiate it from other fighting games.