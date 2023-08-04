 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Genshin Impact’s Fontaine trailer arrives just in time to keep you from quitting

Oh and Childe is back!

By Ana Diaz
Ana Diaz (she/her) is a culture writer at Polygon, covering internet culture, fandom, and video games. Her work has previously appeared at NPR, Wired, and The Verge.

For better or worse, the world of Genshin Impact seems to have no bounds, and its 4.0 patch is set to introduce another new major region. Developer Hoyoverse released a new trailer for its 4.0 patch on Friday morning as part of its livestream. The addition, called “As Light Rain Falls Without Reason,” will mark the introduction of the water-themed nation of Fontaine, and be released on Aug. 16.

The trailer starts with a bleak prophecy told by the magician Lyney: “The people will all be dissolved into the waters. And only the Hydro Archon will remain, weeping on her throne.” Fontaine is ruled by Focalors, the Hydro Archon and the God of Justice. Fitting to this theme, the trailer teases a trial and a mysterious device called an Oratrice, which appears to be a machine with a consciousness that can deliver sentences.

As usual, the trailer is stuffed to the brim with new characters that players can look forward to in the upcoming series of patches. We get glimpses of characters like Furina, Neuvillette, and Navia. Also, an old friend from Liyue, Childe (Tartaglia), makes his big return to the main story.

As for gameplay, the 4.0 patch will introduce three new playable characters: five-star Pyro archer named Lyney; Lynette, a four-star Anemo sword-wielder; and Freminet, a four-star Cryo claymore user. On the exploration side, this region’s big addition will also allow players will be able to explore sprawling underwater regions by diving.

