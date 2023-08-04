Gojo and Geto broke up, press F to pay respects

Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season is about a hunky dad and his giant worm. But it’s also about how he’s hired to assassinate a teenager, who happens to be the vessel of an immortal being, and how that leads to one of the most tragic friend breakups. Which has finally happened: As of Thursday, Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto are no longer friends, and the show’s entire world is worse because of it.

[Editor’s note: This post discusses details of season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen.]

But let me slow down for a minute.

Jujutsu Kaisen wrapped up the first section of the second season on Thursday. The popular series is based on the manga of the same name created by Gege Akutami. Usually, the television series follows Yuji Itadori and his class at Jujutsu High as they seek to protect the world from demonic creatures known as cursed spirits. However, the second season takes a break from the mainline story to backtrack in time and tell the story of their mentor Gojo.

The story picks up with Gojo and his high school best friend Suguru Geto, both of whom attend Jujutsu High. Their instructor tasks them with protecting a young woman known as the “Star Plasma vessel,” whose death could endanger humanity. At first, this task seems like a no-brainer, but then a man named Toji Fushiguro (the dad who carries around a giant worm) catches them by surprise and takes them out. Both Gojo and Geto escape with their lives but leave the interaction traumatized. After these events, Geto suffers a quick downward spiral into despair, and starts to harbor negative feelings toward the regular humans who he likens to “monkeys.”

After another peer dies, Geto fully “jokerfies” and uses his powers to kill all the inhabitants of his home village. He has decided to embrace an ideology that calls for the extermination of all regular humans. Later, on a crowded Shinjuku street, Geto asks Gojo to join him, but his friend refuses. After holding up his hand for a lethal attack, Gojo lets his friend disappear into the crowd and is left deserted by his closest friend.

But this is more than just a betrayal for Gojo. Jointly known as SatoSugu, the two have inspired countless TikTok edits, fan art, zines, and fan-made manga dedicated to their relationship. Like any good ship, their dynamic has just enough details so that it feels plausible, but it’s not explicitly stated. And the tragedy behind their love lends their relationship a certain romanticism. Even toward the end, when Geto was tormented by his work, he continued to think of Gojo. When asked if he prefers sweet or salty treats, he says, “Satoru might eat some, too, so... sweet, I guess?”

Now, with this arc being animated, clips have given fans even more fuel to pair the two.

Of course, this isn’t the end of either of their stories. The two just split, and neither of them dies in the show. We won’t say how it ends, but those interested in the conclusion of their relationship should watch the movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0. It completes the story depicted in the second season, so it’s the perfect follow-up (or rewatch) to cap off this section of Jujutsu Kaisen.