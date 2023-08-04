The Witcher is getting a new book in the series

The Witcher season 3 may have just come to an end on Netflix, but it’s elsewhere in the Witcher universe that the latest big news is coming from. On a new livestream Thursday, Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski said that he’s working on another book in the series, which would be the first one in a decade.

The livestream was an interview with Sapkowski and Ukrainian fans organized by Fantastic Talk(s). Sapkowski’s comments on the stream, as translated by Witcher fan site Redanian Intelligence, reveal that he’s been hard at work on the new story for some time now.

“Yes, I’m working on a new Witcher book and quite diligently,” Sapkowski said.

As for the story, Sapkowski didn’t give any hints. The good news is that he’s talked about follow-up stories before, so we have a few clues to go on. As he has said many times, the main Witcher story came to an end with The Lady of the Lake — which was published 24 years ago. Just like the books Sapkowski has released since then, anything else in the Witcher’s story will continue to be either a side story or a prequel, according to Sapkowski. So don’t get your hopes up for a sequel to the main series.

The good news is, the book doesn’t seem far away. Sapkowski seemed optimistic about the timing, saying that “it may take a year, but no longer.” So we can hope for a new entry in The Witcher’s story by 2024 — though there’s no telling when an English translation might arrive.