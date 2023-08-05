Fallout, Final Fantasy, and Assassin’s Creed are coming to Magic: The Gathering

Magic: The Gathering is nearly 30 years old, which is an auspicious anniversary. On Saturday, Wizards of the Coast announced new Universes Beyond collaborations, which bring other iconic IPs into the collectible card game.

Fallout, the post-apocalyptic RPG property from Bethesda Game Studios, will be showing up in the Magic: The Gathering. A set of Commander Decks will be released in March 2024, with each deck representing a wasteland faction like the Brotherhood of Steel or the Enclave. We can also expect to see Assassin’s Creed show up in Magic: The Gathering, which is a franchise with a rich library of heroes and historical settings to pull from.

The announcement covered material coming after 2024 as well. Cards based on the Final Fantasy franchise will come to Magic: The Gathering in 2025. The set will encompass every Final Fantasy game, from the original 1987 Final Fantasy to the recently released Final Fantasy 16.

Wizards of the Coast has collaborated with several different brands and IPs to bring them into the collectible card game. Jurassic World is another combination in the works, with cards from the popular movie franchise coming to the game. Japanese horror manga artist Junji Ito has created several cards in his uniquely stark style, and the Secret Lair series has introduced Transformers, Warhammer 40,000, and even Fortnite to Magic.

Wizards also shared a series of sets it will be releasing in 2024, including a Modern Horizons set, a remastered collection of cards from Ravnica, which originally debuted in 2005, a Clue edition of the Ravnica setting, and the cute and cozy world of Bloomburrow.