 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devolver Delayed is a cheeky take on game announcements

A showcase that celebrates the delayed game

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new
Nicole Carpenter is a senior reporter specializing in investigative features about labor issues in the game industry, as well as the business and culture of games.

Devolver Digital is celebrating its delayed games with a cheeky Nintendo Direct-styled showcase called Devolver Delayed — announcing all the games that were supposed to come out this year and are being pushed to next.

During the three-minute showcase, Devolver Digital announced that All Possible Futures’ The Plucky Squire, Free Lives’ Stick It To The Stickman, Sam Eng’s Skate Story, Free Lives’ Anger Foot, and Ahr Ech’s Pepper Grinder are all getting pushed to 2024. The showcase had a cheery vibe that you’d more often attribute to a Nintendo Direct, making the delay announcements uniquely Devolver. And, after all, it works: Look, a delayed game is a better game, giving developers more time to work out the problems.

We’ve all seen what happens when a game is released before it should have — ahem, Cyberpunk 2077. Sure, Cyberpunk 2077 eventually became a good game, I’m sure no one wants its bugs to overshadow the rest of the game at release.

Beyond Devolver Digital’s delays, the publisher actually has quite a few more games coming this year: The Talos Principle 2, Gunbrella, Karma Zoo, Wizard With a Gun, and The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood are all coming before the end of this year. There’s no shortage of games!

Loading comments...

The Latest

Baldur’s Gate 3 can be your angel or your devil

By Nicole Clark and Mike Mahardy
/ new

Baldur’s Gate 3 guide: Defiled Temple moon puzzle solution

By Jeff Ramos and Johnny Yu

Rockstar’s bringing Red Dead Redemption to modern platforms

By Michael McWhertor and Nicole Carpenter
/ new
Play

Tekken boss confirms iconic fighter King’s strange origin

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Baldur’s Gate 3 is already one of Steam’s biggest games ever

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Mortal Kombat 1’s Reptile reveal trailer is the game’s juiciest yet

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon