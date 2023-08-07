Devolver Delayed is a cheeky take on game announcements

Devolver Digital is celebrating its delayed games with a cheeky Nintendo Direct-styled showcase called Devolver Delayed — announcing all the games that were supposed to come out this year and are being pushed to next.

During the three-minute showcase, Devolver Digital announced that All Possible Futures’ The Plucky Squire, Free Lives’ Stick It To The Stickman, Sam Eng’s Skate Story, Free Lives’ Anger Foot, and Ahr Ech’s Pepper Grinder are all getting pushed to 2024. The showcase had a cheery vibe that you’d more often attribute to a Nintendo Direct, making the delay announcements uniquely Devolver. And, after all, it works: Look, a delayed game is a better game, giving developers more time to work out the problems.

Thanks for watching Devolver Delayed! A recap for those that don't have the attention span for a three-minute showcase: pic.twitter.com/tBXbyzbyHu — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) August 7, 2023

We’ve all seen what happens when a game is released before it should have — ahem, Cyberpunk 2077. Sure, Cyberpunk 2077 eventually became a good game, I’m sure no one wants its bugs to overshadow the rest of the game at release.

Beyond Devolver Digital’s delays, the publisher actually has quite a few more games coming this year: The Talos Principle 2, Gunbrella, Karma Zoo, Wizard With a Gun, and The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood are all coming before the end of this year. There’s no shortage of games!