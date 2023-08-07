 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 confirmed for November launch

2023’s Call of Duty will be fully revealed in Warzone

By Michael McWhertor
Activision has officially confirmed this year’s Call of Duty will be a direct sequel to last year’s game and given it a release date: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will arrive on Nov. 10, according to a brief teaser for the game released on Monday. That teaser warns “the ultimate threat awaits” in Modern Warfare 3, and all signs point to classic Call of Duty bad guy Vladimir Makarov.

In the 41-second teaser, we hear Modern Warfare’s mustachioed super soldier John Price warning against burying your enemies alive, just before the teaser shows what appears to be a stylized, waveform image of Makarov’s face. Last year’s Call of Duty included a post-credits teaser cinematic that appeared to show a Russian terrorist force about to take over a commercial flight, with Makarov warning his agents, “No Russian.” That’s, of course, a callback to the infamous level of the same name from 2009’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, in which Russian terrorists slaughter dozens of people at a Moscow airport.

That teaser also includes a phone number that, when texted, offers the following response:

*** COMMS SECURED ***

major conflict incoming. a lot of opportunity.

we need someone like you, with experience in al mazrah

are you able to receive sensitive intel

yes / no

[upon responding yes]

good

expect mission critical intel. a taste of what’s to come

That text exchange then delivers the following image:

A blurry map graphic teasing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Image: Activision

In July, Activision confirmed that Call of Duty 2023, as it was called at the time, will be revealed in Call of Duty: Warzone in August as part of a limited-time event. The above image appears to be a clue about how players will experience the Modern Warfare 3 reveal in Warzone, which is expected to happen on Aug. 17.

Activision has not announced platforms for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, but it’s likely to come to the same platforms that Modern Warfare 2 did: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

