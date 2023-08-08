Here are all the big announcements from Pokémon Presents

The Pokémon Company streamed a new Pokémon Presents showcase on Tuesday, highlighting everything coming to Pokémon games in the days and months ahead. That included a new look at the most anticipated content coming for Pokémon fans: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.

There were a few surprises along the way, including something for Pokémon Go fans to look forward to and multiple Pokémon animated series announcements. Read on for everything revealed at August’s Pokémon Presents livestream.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Game Freak’s two-part expansion for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet kicks off Sept. 13, with the release of The Teal Mask. The second half of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, The Indigo Disk, is still slated for release this winter. The Teal Mask will introduce brand-new Pokémon Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti (aka the Royal Three), and the DLC will see more than 200 Pokémon who weren’t previously featured in Scarlet and Violet added to those games.

The Pokémon Company showed off a new trailer for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, during which players will explore new areas of the Paldea region. In The Teal Mask, players will take part in a summer student trip to the Land of Kitakami, where players will meet Pokémon species that aren’t found in Paldea, as well as new NPCs, including a Pokémon photographer. Players will even get a selfie stick to take better pictures of their trainers and Pokémon.

In The Indigo Disk, players will head to Blueberry Academy, a “mostly underwater” school that houses four artificial biomes filled with a variety of Pokémon. At Blueberry Academy, players will face a tough new Elite Four: Lacey, Crispin, Amarys, and Drayton, who uses a new Pokémon Archaludon, which evolves from Duraludon.

Additionally, Mew and Mewtwo will be featured in a new event called, well, “Get Mew and Mewtwo,” where players will be able to battle a Mewtwo with the Mightiest Mark. Starting now, and running through Sept. 18, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players can get Mew by entering the password “GETY0URMEW” in the Mystery Gift menu. Mewtwo will be appearing in a special Tera Raid Battle event from Sept. 1 to Sept. 17.

Detective Pikachu Returns

The Pokémon Company showed a new trailer for Detective Pikachu Returns, focusing on the sequel’s “gruff, tough-talking, powered-by-coffee” Pikachu and his pal Tim Goodman’s friends and family. The trailer shows Detective Pikachu getting assistance from his fellow Pokémon, including an Arcanine that can literally sniff out clues, and a Darmanitan that can open up new areas of Ryme City by smashing stuff.

Detective Pikachu Returns will be released on Nintendo Switch on Oct. 6.

Pokémon Go

(More) Paldean region Pokémon are coming to Pokémon Go. Developer Niantic and The Pokémon Company teased that the starters from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (Quaxly, Fuecoco, and Sprigatito) are headed to the mobile gotta-catch-’em-all game starting this September.

Pokémon: Path to the Peak

A new animated series based on the Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pokémon: Path to the Peak, is “coming soon.” The series focuses on Trainer Ava and her partner Pokémon Oddish, on their journey of competitive Pokémon Trading Card Game play. Pokémon: Path to the Peak promises to “[bring] the Pokémon Trade Card Game to life as you’ve never seen it before” when it debuts on Aug. 11. The first episode will be available globally on YouTube.

Pokémon: Paldean Winds

There’s also an animated series based on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet coming. Pokémon: Paldean Winds will focus on “the youthful drama of several academy students as they come into their own” at the Paldean academy. The animated web series will span four episodes and is produced by studio WIT. It debuts on Sept. 6.

Classic Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch Online

The Game Boy Color version of the Pokémon Trading Card Game has arrived on Nintendo Switch as part of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service. Nintendo 64 game Pokémon Stadium 2 has also been added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Both games are available Tuesday.

Pokémon Café Remix, Unite, and Masters EX

Tatsugiri, the Mimicry Pokémon — you know, the one that looks like sushi — is coming to puzzle game Pokémon Café Remix. Tatsugiri will be available in Curly, Droopy, and Stretchy forms. Yum!

Mewtwo is now part of the Pokémon Unite roster. Mewtwo can evolve into Mega Mewtwo X, with a Mega Mewtwo Y license starting Aug. 17.

Pokémon Masters EX brings the first Sync Pair from the Paldea region: Nemona and Pawmot. Nemona will make her debut in a new story event “coming soon.” Victor and Spectrier will join them on Aug. 16.