Overwatch 2’s next hero, Illari, revealed

Overwatch 2’s next hero, Illari, arrives Aug. 10 alongside one of Blizzard Entertainment’s biggest updates to the free-to-play shooter, a content drop called Invasion. A new look at Overwatch 2: Invasion gives fans a first taste of Illari in action; she’s a support hero of Peruvian origin, and she’s armed with a massive solar-powered gunblade and a unique ability to heal her teammates.

Blizzard hasn’t officially detailed Illari’s kit for Overwatch 2, but her teaser trailer offers some insight into what to expect from her abilities. Most visibly, she’s carrying a massive gun that appears to be somewhere between a sniper rifle and railgun; in the Invasion trailer, we see Illari take down an ulting Pharah from afar.

We also see Illari use that weapon for what appears to be her ultimate, Captive Sun. That ability seems to volley her into the air where she launches a solar-powered bomb at her enemies below, dealing big area-of-effect damage.

Illari can also heal her teammates with a turret, which appears to function similarly to Symmetra’s turrets — though we only see Illari summon one (not multiple) of her healing turrets in her teaser trailer.

Another ability appears to let Illari escape enemy abilities like Orisa’s Terra Surge ultimate. Conceivably, that move could let Illari get out of similar trouble from abilities like Zarya’s Graviton Surge or Mei’s Blizzard. But players will get to test that theory later this week, when Illari becomes the 38th hero on the Overwatch 2 roster and its 10th support-class hero.

Overwatch 2: Invasion will introduce a new story-driven PvE component to the game and the new Flashpoint game mode. That content is all part of season 6 of Overwatch 2, which also includes a new battle pass. A sneak peek at the cosmetic content in season 6’s battle pass is shown in the trailer above, including new skins for Symmetra, Torbjörn, Winston, Zarya, Ashe, Roadhog, Pharah, and Ana. Many of those skins are inspired by the Null Sector enemies players will battle in Invasion.

Overwatch 2 is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The PC version will be coming to Steam on Aug. 10.