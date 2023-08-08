Baldur’s Gate 3 zips up pesky penis problem in second hotfix

Baldur’s Gate 3’s second major hotfix has arrived, with a blend of Larian Studios’ tongue-in-cheek humor and more substantial improvements to the role-playing game, which launched less than a week ago. Right off the bat, we’re all relieved that “Penises C and D no longer clip through some Githyanki clothing.”

Additionally, “male gnome sorcerers are no longer missing their undies.” Guess someone finally did laundry or, failing that, went to Target for a 6-pack of Fruit of the Loom. Githyanki characters finally zipped it up after a player discovered the (very NSFW) bug, and posted it to Reddit over the weekend.

Highly anticipated though Baldur’s Gate 3 may be, it seems you haven’t really arrived as a big-time role-playing game until your first hotfix to address genital clipping. Cyberpunk 2077 memorably got a launch-day fix after Night City’s denizens let it all hang out.

But it does show Larian’s sense of priority. Hotfix No. 1 quickly knocked out a nasty dice-rolling problem, whereby retrying a roll could automatically fail if the player was simply clicking too fast. This week, Larian tackled a problem sticking players in an infinite loop with spells such as Minor Illusion. The studio also squashed another 13 bugs, or potential bugs, that could crash the game or block progress.

Baldur’s Gate 3 launched Aug. 4 on Windows PC, with versions coming for PlayStation 5 in September and Xbox Series X sometime later, possibly 2024. It was almost instantly one of the most popular Steam games ever, topping 800,000 concurrent players on Sunday, Steam’s ninth-highest total all time.