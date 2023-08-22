 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Razer’s makers team with razor makers to make a Razer razor

But it’s not that April Fools’ faker

By Owen S. Good
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

promotional shot of a Razer-branded Gillette disposable-blade razor, angled slightly, showing the cartridge detached.
Gillette is decking out its GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar razor in Razer’s trademark acid green, with black trim.
Image: Gillette
Owen S. Good is a longtime veteran of video games writing, well known for his coverage of sports and racing games.

The Razer Razer, which began life as an April Fools’ gag by the hardware and peripherals maker, becomes a real thing by the end of August. Behold, the Razer razor.

More accurately, Gillette’s flagship disposable-blade razor is getting an alternate skin. The Razer razor — officially, it’s the GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar razor — is basically a palette swap, with Razer’s signature acid green color taking over many of the chrome elements on the vanilla GilletteLabs unit (usually found at retail for $24.99).

A joint statement from Gillette and Razer said the latter’s distinctive three-snake logo would also be part of the design. Images accompanying that statement show the logo to be part of the special edition razor’s packaging. The stand uses Razer’s “For Gamers, By Gamers” trademarked slogan.

  • Image: Gillette
  • Image: Gillette
  • Image: Gillette
  • Image: Gillette

“After Razer Razer was introduced on April Fool’s Day, we’ve been inundated with requests to design one,” said Ayesha Durante, Razer’s vice president and global head of marketing.

Alas, Razer’s collab with Gillette doesn’t give us a gaming-mouse casemod for an electric groomer — “with 1,337 ultra-fine, ultra-sharp microblades” — as was shown in the original prank announcement. Gillette doesn’t do those kinds of shavers, and Razer would probably have to buy Remington like a latter-day Victor Kiam to get that job done.

For now, both sides seem pleased with the team-up, in a news release that uses the term “cutting-edge technology” more than once. The two companies will market the razor under the motto “Feel Sharp, Play Sharp,” which Razer did use for its Razer Razer joke.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Fort Solis’ story is held back by its clunky gameplay

By Tauriq Moosa
/ new

The first adventure published for D&D’s 5th edition finally comes to a close

By Charlie Hall
/ new

How Ahsoka Tano went from sidekick to one of Star Wars’ most important characters

By Dylan Roth

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC is adding a matcha-flavored Polteageist: Poltchageist

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Here’s what Kim Kardashian’s American Horror Story season is all about

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Quest for Balance is the Lego Star Wars of Avatar: The Last Airbender

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon