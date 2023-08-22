Razer’s makers team with razor makers to make a Razer razor

The Razer Razer, which began life as an April Fools’ gag by the hardware and peripherals maker, becomes a real thing by the end of August. Behold, the Razer razor.

More accurately, Gillette’s flagship disposable-blade razor is getting an alternate skin. The Razer razor — officially, it’s the GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar razor — is basically a palette swap, with Razer’s signature acid green color taking over many of the chrome elements on the vanilla GilletteLabs unit (usually found at retail for $24.99).

A joint statement from Gillette and Razer said the latter’s distinctive three-snake logo would also be part of the design. Images accompanying that statement show the logo to be part of the special edition razor’s packaging. The stand uses Razer’s “For Gamers, By Gamers” trademarked slogan.

Grid View Image: Gillette

“After Razer Razer was introduced on April Fool’s Day, we’ve been inundated with requests to design one,” said Ayesha Durante, Razer’s vice president and global head of marketing.

Alas, Razer’s collab with Gillette doesn’t give us a gaming-mouse casemod for an electric groomer — “with 1,337 ultra-fine, ultra-sharp microblades” — as was shown in the original prank announcement. Gillette doesn’t do those kinds of shavers, and Razer would probably have to buy Remington like a latter-day Victor Kiam to get that job done.

For now, both sides seem pleased with the team-up, in a news release that uses the term “cutting-edge technology” more than once. The two companies will market the razor under the motto “Feel Sharp, Play Sharp,” which Razer did use for its Razer Razer joke.