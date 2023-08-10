Here’s how to play Overwatch 2’s new hero, Illari

A new hero comes to Overwatch 2 with season 6: Illari, the game’s new support class character who hails from Peru and uses solar-powered abilities. She’s the 10th support class character, and she brings a straightforward kit of abilities to the Overwatch roster. Illari’s kit has a low skill ceiling that should be great for Overwatch 2 newcomers, or existing players who want to try out a healer.

Illari’s Solar Rifle weapon is a long-range auto-charging rifle that, after firing, takes a brief moment to recharge. If you fire it too quickly, at partial charge, it will do less damage than at full-charge. Her melee attack slashes her rifle at enemies. Illari’s rifle also has a healing secondary fire; it fires a straight beam of healing solar energy at allies. It has limited “ammo” and requires a longer recharge time to refill if fully drained.

She also has the ability to heal allies with a turret called a Healing Pylon. Like Symmetra’s turrets, it can be applied to walls, floors, and ceilings and will heal or repair nearby targets. The Healing Pylon has a cooldown period of eight seconds before a replacement can be deployed, and Illari can destroy her own turret if need be.

Like other support characters, Illari passively heals herself and has an ability that helps move her out of harm’s way: Outburst. That ability launches Illari in the direction she’s moving and knocks back enemies.

Illari’s ultimate, Captive Sun, launches her into the air where she charges up a ball of solar energy, firing it at enemies to slow them and damage them with a large explosion. When using Captive Sun, Illari can float up into the air somewhat like Mercy, giving her a bird’s-eye view of the battlefield.

Here’s the official rundown of Illari’s abilities in Overwatch 2:

Weapon: Solar Rifle

Primary Fire

Long range auto-charging rifle

Secondary Fire

Medium range healing beam that consumes solar energy

Ultimate

Captive Sun (Q)

Fire an explosive ball of solar energy. Enemies hit are slowed and explode after taking significant damage.

Abilities

Outburst (L Shift)

Launching you in the direction you are moving, knocking back enemies. Hold jump to go higher.

Healing Pylon (E)

Deploy a pylon that heals allies.

At launch, Illari has eight skins to choose from. One of those, a pajama set inspired by llamas, is available as part of Overwatch 2’s season 6 battle pass. Here’s a look at what players can expect:

Like other new heroes in Overwatch 2, Illari can be unlocked with a purchase of the game’s premium battle pass, or she can be earned by reaching level 45 of the free track of the battle pass. After the conclusion of season 6, players will be able to unlock Illari by completing a series of hero challenges.