Bungie casts Keith David to replace Lance Reddick as Destiny’s Zavala

Bungie has recast Commander Zavala in Destiny 2 following the untimely death of actor Lance Reddick earlier this year. Keith David, known for his roles in films like The Thing, They Live, and Nope, will take over for Reddick as the English-language voice of Zavala.

David’s performance as Zavala will begin with Destiny 2’s upcoming The Final Shape expansion, which is due to launch in 2024. Reddick’s existing lines in Destiny 2 “will remain untouched for the upcoming release,” Bungie says.

“I am honored to continue the great work of Lance Reddick as Zavala,” David said in a statement in a brief blog on Bungie’s website. “Lance captured the character’s sense of integrity so wonderfully. It is my intention to continue that work.”

Bungie previously worked with David during its time on the Halo series, where the actor voiced The Arbiter. David has done ample video game voiceover work during his 40-year acting career, including memorable roles in the Mass Effect, Saints Row, and Call of Duty franchises.

In a statement, Bungie said “the team is excited for what [Keith David] brings to the role of the Commander. We will always remain respectful to the role Zavala has played thus far, and look forward to the journey ahead.”

Lance Reddick, known for his prominent roles in HBO’s The Wire, the John Wick films, and Bungie’s Destiny games, died in March. He was 60. As Zavala, he’d been with Destiny players from the beginning, serving as the Titan Vanguard. For many longtime Destiny players (Titan-class players in particular), Reddick was a daily presence in their gaming lives for nearly a decade. Zavala is crucial to the story of Destiny, and an ever-present figure in the Tower.