 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bungie casts Keith David to replace Lance Reddick as Destiny’s Zavala

Zavala’s new voice actor is coming with The Final Shape

By Michael McWhertor
/ new
Destiny 2 - Commander Zavala and Ikora Rey give each other a look in a cutscene Image: Bungie
Michael McWhertor is a journalist with more than 17 years of experience covering video games, technology, movies, TV, and entertainment.

Bungie has recast Commander Zavala in Destiny 2 following the untimely death of actor Lance Reddick earlier this year. Keith David, known for his roles in films like The Thing, They Live, and Nope, will take over for Reddick as the English-language voice of Zavala.

David’s performance as Zavala will begin with Destiny 2’s upcoming The Final Shape expansion, which is due to launch in 2024. Reddick’s existing lines in Destiny 2 “will remain untouched for the upcoming release,” Bungie says.

“I am honored to continue the great work of Lance Reddick as Zavala,” David said in a statement in a brief blog on Bungie’s website. “Lance captured the character’s sense of integrity so wonderfully. It is my intention to continue that work.”

Bungie previously worked with David during its time on the Halo series, where the actor voiced The Arbiter. David has done ample video game voiceover work during his 40-year acting career, including memorable roles in the Mass Effect, Saints Row, and Call of Duty franchises.

In a statement, Bungie said “the team is excited for what [Keith David] brings to the role of the Commander. We will always remain respectful to the role Zavala has played thus far, and look forward to the journey ahead.”

Lance Reddick, known for his prominent roles in HBO’s The Wire, the John Wick films, and Bungie’s Destiny games, died in March. He was 60. As Zavala, he’d been with Destiny players from the beginning, serving as the Titan Vanguard. For many longtime Destiny players (Titan-class players in particular), Reddick was a daily presence in their gaming lives for nearly a decade. Zavala is crucial to the story of Destiny, and an ever-present figure in the Tower.

Loading comments...

The Latest

What is the Strange Ox in Baldur’s Gate 3

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Get $179 worth of Pathfinder Tales for just $25 at Humble

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

How to save Mayrina in the Ancient Abode in Baldur’s Gate 3

By Jeffrey Parkin and Johnny Yu
/ new

Stray: Trophies and Achievements list

By Ryan Gilliam
Play

VTubers, explained

By XTINA GG
/ new

We have some questions about this Wiglett plush

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon