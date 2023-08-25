The best Animal Crossing gifts for fans

Animal Crossing is a legendarily cozy Nintendo game series that asks players to mingle with a group of endearing villagers. Depending on the game you’re playing, you’re also tasked with making the most of a serene city, island, or camp lifestyle. The series is celebrated for many reasons, from its quirky dialogue to its eclectic in-game decor and clothing that players can buy.

The series’ iconography, characters, and more have spun out into the real world, with real bags, plushies, purses, and other gifts you can buy for dollars, not bells. So, whether you’ve got a friend who loves gazing at the stars with Celeste, a family member obsessed with the idea of getting a drink at The Roost, or you’re just looking for a gift for yourself, our list of curated goodies is sure to satisfy many kinds of Animal Crossing-related cravings.

Best Animal Crossing books

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Official Complete Guide $48

13% off Prices taken at time of publishing. This official and exhaustive guide to Animal Crossing: New Horizons can help fans — new or hardcore — nurture friendships, find hidden treasures, and make the most of their island lifestyle. $48 at Amazon

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Residents’ Handbook $9 Prices taken at time of publishing. This unofficial resident handbook is a great companion for new Animal Crossing players who are looking for design inspiration. They might benefit from tips as they endeavor to achieve the island look of their dreams. $9 at Amazon

Best Animal Crossing music

Animal Crossing (Nintendo Soundtrack): Totakeke Music Instrumental Selection $75 Prices taken at time of publishing. True K.K. Slider (aka Totakeke in Japan) stans can listen to some of the rocking pup’s best work in style with this Totakeke instrumental vinyl record. $75 at Materia Store

Best Animal Crossing toys

Animal Crossing Kapp’n amiibo $9 Prices taken at time of publishing. A beloved (but busy) boat captain, Kapp’n can usually be found at the island’s dock, but fans can use this amiibo to invite him for a photo shoot or a beverage at The Roost. $9 at Amazon

Animal Crossing Resetti amiibo $11 Prices taken at time of publishing. It’s always good to save your game regularly and shut it down correctly, and this Resetti amiibo serves as the perfect reminder to take care of your saves… or else! $11 at Amazon

Animal Crossing Flocked Doll Collection $39 Prices taken at time of publishing. Fill your home with fuzzy versions of your favorite in-game friends courtesy of Bandai Namco’s Animal Crossing Shokugan collection. $39 at Amazon

Best Animal Crossing plushies

Club Mocchi-Mocchi Tom Nook Plush $16 Prices taken at time of publishing. This Tom Nook plush doubles as both a gentle reminder of your outstanding debt in Animal Crossing games, and a comfy pillow to lay your head on after a long night of island maintenance. $16 at Nintendo

Best Animal Crossing accessories

Animal Crossing - Nintendo Switch Sling Bag $50 Prices taken at time of publishing. Make Mabel proud and accessorize your outfit with this Animal Crossing sling bag from Razer adorned in a classic print. While it may not fit buckets of bugs and fish, it can keep your Switch secure. $50 at Nintendo

The Roost Collection - Brewster Coin Purse $20 Prices taken at time of publishing. Don’t forget to tip your baristas while using this adorable Brewster coin purse. The pouch comes with a secure zipped opening that will keep your bells — coins, I mean — secure. $20 at Nintendo

Animal Crossing Miniature Switch Console Keychain $8 Prices taken at time of publishing. This miniature Nintendo Switch keychain boasts a tiny screen that can show some subtle Animal Crossing love. $8 at Etsy

Animal Crossing Celeste Bookmark $7 Prices taken at time of publishing. Never lose a page again with this stunning stargazing Celeste bookmark. $7 at Etsy

Dodo Airlines Luggage Tag $9 Prices taken at time of publishing. Dodo Airlines is the home of New Horizons’ finest (and only) pilots, and this luggage tag is a fabulous homage to their excellence in the air. $9 at Etsy

Best Animal Crossing clothing

Animal Crossing K.K. Slider Acoustic Guitar T-Shirt $27 Prices taken at time of publishing. Word gets around about K.K. Slider’s musical skills without much promo in the game’s universe. You can do some promo for him in the real world with this chill T-shirt. $27 at GameStop

Animal Crossing Tom Nook full face and ears hat $20 Prices taken at time of publishing. Look, I don’t think anyone will actually confuse you for a walking, talking Tom Nook. But of all the possible hats you can get with ears on them, this may be one of the coolest ones. $20 at GameStop

Best Animal Crossing decor

The Roost Coffee Kit $27

11% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Join your villagers for a brew with a coffee cup and saucer themed after Brewster’s coffee shop, The Roost. It’s a perfect accompaniment for those late-night fishing shifts. $27 at Etsy

Animal Crossing-inspired Bell Bag $20 Prices taken at time of publishing. Most people get along just fine with a wallet or a purse, but you could store all of your coins in this replica bell bag to feel like you’re in the game. $20 at Etsy

Paladone Animal Crossing Plastic Cup and Straw $11 Prices taken at time of publishing. Stay hydrated and help the environment with this reusable plastic cup and straw adorned with your favorite Animal Crossing icons and characters. $11 at Amazon

Best Animal Crossing games

Monopoly Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition $26

17% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Losing doesn’t hurt so much when the currency is this cute. Take on friends and family with this special edition of Monopoly, a no-brainer for fans of board games, Animal Crossing, or both. $26 at Nintendo

