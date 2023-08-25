 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The best Animal Crossing gifts for fans

Settle your friendship debts with the best toys, books, decor, and more

By Sarah Thwaites
Animal Crossing is a legendarily cozy Nintendo game series that asks players to mingle with a group of endearing villagers. Depending on the game you’re playing, you’re also tasked with making the most of a serene city, island, or camp lifestyle. The series is celebrated for many reasons, from its quirky dialogue to its eclectic in-game decor and clothing that players can buy.

The series’ iconography, characters, and more have spun out into the real world, with real bags, plushies, purses, and other gifts you can buy for dollars, not bells. So, whether you’ve got a friend who loves gazing at the stars with Celeste, a family member obsessed with the idea of getting a drink at The Roost, or you’re just looking for a gift for yourself, our list of curated goodies is sure to satisfy many kinds of Animal Crossing-related cravings.

Best Animal Crossing books

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Residents’ Handbook

  • $9

Prices taken at time of publishing.

This unofficial resident handbook is a great companion for new Animal Crossing players who are looking for design inspiration. They might benefit from tips as they endeavor to achieve the island look of their dreams.

Best Animal Crossing music

Best Animal Crossing toys

Best Animal Crossing plushies

Best Animal Crossing accessories

Best Animal Crossing clothing

Best Animal Crossing decor

The Roost Coffee Kit

  • $27
  • $30
  • 11% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Join your villagers for a brew with a coffee cup and saucer themed after Brewster’s coffee shop, The Roost. It’s a perfect accompaniment for those late-night fishing shifts.

Best Animal Crossing games

