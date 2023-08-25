The best Animal Crossing gifts for fans

Animal Crossing is a legendarily cozy Nintendo game series that asks players to mingle with a group of endearing villagers. Depending on the game you’re playing, you’re also tasked with making the most of a serene city, island, or camp lifestyle. The series is celebrated for many reasons, from its quirky dialogue to its eclectic in-game decor and clothing that players can buy.
The series’ iconography, characters, and more have spun out into the real world, with real bags, plushies, purses, and other gifts you can buy for dollars, not bells. So, whether you’ve got a friend who loves gazing at the stars with Celeste, a family member obsessed with the idea of getting a drink at The Roost, or you’re just looking for a gift for yourself, our list of curated goodies is sure to satisfy many kinds of Animal Crossing-related cravings.
Best Animal Crossing books
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Official Complete Guide
- $48
- $55
- 13% off
This official and exhaustive guide to Animal Crossing: New Horizons can help fans — new or hardcore — nurture friendships, find hidden treasures, and make the most of their island lifestyle.
The Unofficial Animal Crossing Cookbook (Hardcover)
- $30
Cook like a villager with this Animal Crossing cookbook, which features over 50 recipes that fans can dive into. This book will launch in late September.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Vol. 1: Deserted Island Diary
- $10
From author Kokonasu Rumba, this official manga series offers a sweet look at island life. It’s a must-read for fans who are looking to expand upon the world presented in the game.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Residents’ Handbook
- $9
This unofficial resident handbook is a great companion for new Animal Crossing players who are looking for design inspiration. They might benefit from tips as they endeavor to achieve the island look of their dreams.
Best Animal Crossing music
Animal Crossing (Nintendo Soundtrack): Totakeke Music Instrumental Selection
- $75
True K.K. Slider (aka Totakeke in Japan) stans can listen to some of the rocking pup’s best work in style with this Totakeke instrumental vinyl record.
Best Animal Crossing toys
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Character Set - Aquabeads
- $15
Crafting and Animal Crossing go hand in hand, and this Aquabeads set lets you make your own character charms that you can show off on a keychain.
Animal Crossing Kapp’n amiibo
- $9
A beloved (but busy) boat captain, Kapp’n can usually be found at the island’s dock, but fans can use this amiibo to invite him for a photo shoot or a beverage at The Roost.
Animal Crossing Resetti amiibo
- $11
It’s always good to save your game regularly and shut it down correctly, and this Resetti amiibo serves as the perfect reminder to take care of your saves… or else!
Animal Crossing Flocked Doll Collection
- $39
Fill your home with fuzzy versions of your favorite in-game friends courtesy of Bandai Namco’s Animal Crossing Shokugan collection.
Best Animal Crossing plushies
Tom Nook 8-inch Plush
- $25
This soft Tom Nook plush is the perfect punching bag (or bedtime companion) for those Animal Crossing fans still paying off their debts. Note: Punching him won’t drop bells.
K.K. Slider 8-inch Plush
- $15
- $20
- 26% off
Not every day can be Saturday, so when you’re busy and missing those in-game K.K. Slider concerts, this cozy plush can keep you company.
Club Mocchi-Mocchi Tom Nook Plush
- $16
This Tom Nook plush doubles as both a gentle reminder of your outstanding debt in Animal Crossing games, and a comfy pillow to lay your head on after a long night of island maintenance.
Build-A-Bear Workshop - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Isabelle (Winter)
- $45
This cuddly version of Isabelle is decked out in a cute autumnal ’fit that will look stylish all year long.
Best Animal Crossing accessories
Nintendo Switch Case - Animal Crossing
- $20
Balance safety with style by picking up this pastel lilac protective case for your Nintendo Switch.
Animal Crossing - Nintendo Switch Sling Bag
- $50
Make Mabel proud and accessorize your outfit with this Animal Crossing sling bag from Razer adorned in a classic print. While it may not fit buckets of bugs and fish, it can keep your Switch secure.
The Roost Collection - Brewster Coin Purse
- $20
Don’t forget to tip your baristas while using this adorable Brewster coin purse. The pouch comes with a secure zipped opening that will keep your bells — coins, I mean — secure.
Animal Crossing Miniature Switch Console Keychain
- $8
This miniature Nintendo Switch keychain boasts a tiny screen that can show some subtle Animal Crossing love.
Animal Crossing Celeste Bookmark
- $7
Never lose a page again with this stunning stargazing Celeste bookmark.
Dodo Airlines Luggage Tag
- $9
Dodo Airlines is the home of New Horizons’ finest (and only) pilots, and this luggage tag is a fabulous homage to their excellence in the air.
Best Animal Crossing clothing
Animal Crossing - Nook Inc. Leaf T-Shirt
- $25
Become an adorable walking advertisement with this Nook Inc. T-shirt. It’s officially licensed, too, so you know Tom is getting a cut.
Animal Crossing K.K. Slider Acoustic Guitar T-Shirt
- $27
Word gets around about K.K. Slider’s musical skills without much promo in the game’s universe. You can do some promo for him in the real world with this chill T-shirt.
Animal Crossing Tom Nook full face and ears hat
- $20
Look, I don’t think anyone will actually confuse you for a walking, talking Tom Nook. But of all the possible hats you can get with ears on them, this may be one of the coolest ones.
Best Animal Crossing decor
The Roost Coffee Kit
- $27
- $30
- 11% off
Join your villagers for a brew with a coffee cup and saucer themed after Brewster’s coffee shop, The Roost. It’s a perfect accompaniment for those late-night fishing shifts.
Animal Crossing New Horizons 3D Printed Gyroid (Lloid) Planter
- $22
Celebrate everyone’s favorite gyroid, Lloid, with this 3D-printed planter. It may not wiggle, but it can help keep your favorite flora alive in style.
Animal Crossing-inspired Bell Bag
- $20
Most people get along just fine with a wallet or a purse, but you could store all of your coins in this replica bell bag to feel like you’re in the game.
Paladone Animal Crossing Plastic Cup and Straw
- $11
Stay hydrated and help the environment with this reusable plastic cup and straw adorned with your favorite Animal Crossing icons and characters.
Best Animal Crossing games
Monopoly Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition
- $26
- $31
- 17% off
Losing doesn’t hurt so much when the currency is this cute. Take on friends and family with this special edition of Monopoly, a no-brainer for fans of board games, Animal Crossing, or both.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- $60
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is “a much-needed escape from everything,” according to our review. Start a new life in an island paradise with your favorite series of characters.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise
- $25
This paid expansion to Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a smart investment for long-term players who are ready to try their hand at interior design and luxury resort planning.
Animal Crossing Top Trumps Board Game
- $27
When you’ve finished visiting your friend’s islands, find out who knows their Animal Crossing characters best with this moreish matching game.
