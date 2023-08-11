 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Welcome to Wrexham season 2 is make or break for reality TV’s favorite football team

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney set up the stakes for a new season

By Austen Goslin
Austen Goslin

Wrexham A.F.C. is coming back for another season of lower-division English football action, and the docuseries crew of Welcome to Wrexham is around to keep an eye on the whole thing. The FX series premiered its season 2 trailer on Friday with the club’s most famous owners, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, on hand to set the stage and lay out the stakes.

According to the two actors, this season is really make or break for the Welsh football club. Despite the success they’ve enjoyed since the show started (and the actors became co-owners) it still isn’t financially stable — at least without a promotion to English football’s next highest league. Of course, dedicated fans already know how that story ends, since this season of the show will be about the already completed 2022-2023 season, but we won’t spoil any of that here.

Even more important than the two stars are the community, fans, and players of Wrexham A.F.C., who get the spotlight through most of the trailer. We see moments of glory from the season to come, but we also get glimpses of the reactions they cause and the joy they inspire in fans, both in Wrexham and around the world. We even get a mention or two of King Charles III, who seems to be a fan of the show.

Welcome to Wrexham is set to return with its second season on Sept. 12.

