Ms. Biljana Electronica returns for the full ‘Planet of the Bass’ music video

The day we’ve all been waiting for is here: The full “Planet of the Bass” song has finally dropped, and it has a time warped music video to go along with it. But the best news is that the original Ms. Biljana Electronica returned for the music video.

In case you missed it, “Planet of the Bass” is a Eurodance parody song created by comedian Kyle Gordon under his alter ego DJ Crazy Times, an ambiguously Eastern European DJ who wants everyone to put their hands up and stop the war. Gordon released the first teaser of the song earlier this month, and it exploded into popularity. Like the Eurodance songs it lovingly parodies, “Planet of the Bass” features a crooning female songstress with a gravely-voiced man interjecting random phrases before his own rap segment. So popular was the song, that Gordon bumped the release from Aug. 22 to Aug. 15 and released two more promo videos.

However, in those two subsequent videos the original Ms. Biljana (played by Audrey Trullinger) was replaced by different women in each of the videos (Mara Olney and Sabrina Brier respectively). This was a joke about how ’90s Eurodance groups would routinely cycle their female members, and gave Gordon the opportunity to feature other content creators. But across social media, many people mourned the loss of the OG Ms. Biljana. While the other women performed well, the first Ms. Biljana just looked the part of early-2000s, late-1990s dance diva, with her crimped hair and frosty pink lipgloss.

But thankfully, for the full music video, the OG Ms. Biljana returns in full Y2K glory. There is a little nod to the other Ms. Biljanas when the music video kicks off, as the aliens of the Planet of the Bass cycle between options for the songstress. It’s definitely giving “Oops! ...I Did it Again” music video vibes, with a ton of nods to the era, like footage of President Bill Clinton and Bill Nye the Science Guy. The best part of the song is still the 51 second clip that Gordon previewed, but seeing the original Ms. Biljana Electronica and her complete commitment to the period-accurate performance in the music video more than makes up for it.

The full song is out on Spotify, with the music video on YouTube.