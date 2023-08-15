 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Palia’s cash shop is out of control, and it kills the cozy vibes

Should I buy one outfit in Palia, or a full game on Steam?

By Cass Marshall
/ new
A human player in Palia, wearing the cash shop explorer gear, sclaes a sheer cliffface. In the background is a rushing waterfalls and white and gold ruins. Image: Singularity Six
Cass Marshall is a news writer focusing on gaming and culture coverage, taking a particular interest in the human stories of the wild world of online games.

Palia is a bucolic life simulator that focuses on players hanging out with their neighbors, growing crops, and building the perfect home. Most of the time, Palia offers up good vibes and a cozy atmosphere. But there’s one part of the game that leaves me cold and strips away the illusion of a community: the cash shop.

Cash shops are increasingly prevalent in online games, especially ones that are free-to-play like Palia. Palia’s store isn’t too intrusive or demanding at first; I don’t have to pay to grow my crops faster, talk to villagers, or build a beautiful house. I can get everything I need with gold, which I can easily earn by fishing, catching bugs, and selling crops. But the more I play, the more Palia’s microtransactions rankle me — and that’s partially because they’re not that micro.

The Soothsayer and Sky Captain bundles are the most expensive in the game, with elaborate accessories and stylish flare. Each bundle has three slight variations, like a different pattern on the vest, and each variation comes in three color palettes. The full bundle for Soothsayer or Sky Captain sells for 5,100 Palia Coins. That’s $69.99 Canadian dollars (roughly $51.90 USD), which is nearly enough to buy a copy of Baldur’s Gate 3, or enough to get Stardew Valley, My Time at Portia, and a cheeseburger from McDonalds.

A player in Palia navigates the cash shop, showing the Soothsayer outfit, which is a druidic look with a cape, horns, and runic tattoos. The cost of the item is listed next to the outfit in Palia coins. Image: Singularity Six via Polygon

I can buy just one of the variations within the bundle for 2,550 each, but that requires me to buy the 3,650 Palia Coin bundle for just under $50. The $30 bundle of coins isn’t enough to cover the cost, and the smaller bundles simply don’t have enough coins to buy anything good. The most inexpensive outfit bundles are 1,700, which is just under $30. That’s a lot of money to spend on dolly dress-up, even if the rest of the game is free. I don’t mind dropping cash on cosmetics from time to time — I’m a sucker for fashion and will drop $10 or $15 here and there if I’m enjoying a game. But Palia’s prices made me double-take and immediately decide that these fits are too rich for my blood.

Making matters worse, the cash shop starts to intrude on the game’s world over time. There’s a tailor shop in town, owned and operated by the persnickety fashionista Jel. Jel will talk to you at length about his ideas for new outfits and cool styles, but his shop is empty. There’s just one register that connects to the cash shop. He won’t sell you anything with gold, and he won’t actually show you any of the things he talks about making. It’s a huge disappointment.

Palia does have a wardrobe full of clothes that the player can peruse and pick out for free, but none of them come close to the style and panache of a cash shop outfit. Every time I see a player in the world, I can tell from a distance whether they’re a free-to-play proletariat or a cash-shop bourgeois from their silhouette. The cash shop players are wearing big, dramatic dresses or long, swishy capes while I’m over here in sportswear and sneakers.

It’s a shame, because I genuinely love the time I’m spending in Palia. Time will be all I’m spending, however, because I simply don’t want to drop so much money on such a small return. It’s a troubling part of an otherwise sunny game, and I’m hoping Singularity Six returns to the drawing board and comes up with some cheaper items to put into the cash shop.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Criterion’s Jackie Chan box set is the hottest Blu-ray bundle of the fall

By Pete Volk
/ new

Gris, Firewatch, and Texas Chain Saw Massacre coming to Game Pass

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Is Magic: The Gathering’s new set intentionally similar to Disney Lorcana?

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Ms. Biljana Electronica returns for the full ‘Planet of the Bass’ music video

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Netflix is moving — very gently — into cloud gaming

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein biopic leans into the composer’s romance(s)

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon