Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim anime looks like a bold new take on a beloved series

It’s been a minute since we last heard about Netflix’s upcoming Scott Pilgrim anime produced by Science Saru of Devilman Crybaby and Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! fame. Well, the long wait is (almost) finally over: Netflix not only shared the first official trailer for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, but announced that the series is slated to premiere this November.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will reunite the original cast of Edgar Wright’s 2010 live-action film adaptation Scott Pilgrim vs. The World — including Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza, Brie Larson, Kieran Culkin, Jason Schwartzman, and Anna Kendrick — to reprise their roles in this new animated take on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s acclaimed graphic novel series. Executive produced by Wright and co-written by O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski (2019’s Are You Afraid of the Dark), the eight-episode anime will be directed by Abel Góngora, who previously directed the ‘T0-B1’ episode of Star Wars: Visions.

Details regarding the anime’s premise were scant when it was first announced, but going by the trailer, it looks like Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will be the series’ answer to Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: an adaptation that more closely aligns with the story of O’Malley’s comic than Wright’s aforementioned film, which diverged from the source material and was produced before the final volume in the comic (2010’s Scott Pilgrim’s Finest Hour) had been published.

The trailer looks fantastic, brilliantly translating O’Malley’s distinctly anime-inspired art to create a visual spectacle that feels at once brand new and familiar. The soundtrack sounds great too, produced by Joseph Trapanese and the chiptune pop rock band Anamanaguchi, who previously composed the score for 2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off premieres on Netflix on Nov. 17.