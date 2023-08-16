Genshin Impact Fontaine weapon blueprint locations

Genshin Impact has gotten five new craftable weapons in its 4.0 update. Getting the blueprints requires no progression in the 4.0 storyline, but you will need some materials to purchase the Fontaine weapon blueprints. Each weapon blueprint requires 30 materials, which can be a little tedious to search for.

Read on to find out where you can find the Fontaine weapon blueprints and what you need to purchase them.

Where to get the Fontaine weapon blueprints

To get the Fontaine weapon blueprints, you’ll need to talk to Estelle, Fontaine’s blacksmith. The easiest way to reach Estelle is to teleport to the Statue of the Sevens on the fourth floor and glide down.

What you need to purchase each Fontaine weapon blueprint

To purchase a weapon blueprint, you’ll need to gather 10 pieces of three varying materials found around Fontaine. You’ll need to find Bulle Fruit, Tidalga, Pluie Lotus, Marcotte, and Condessence Crystals.

Fontaine weapon blueprints Weapon Material 1 Material 2 Material 3 Weapon Material 1 Material 2 Material 3 Finale of the Deep (Sword) 10 Bulle Fruit 10 Tidalga 10 Condessence Crystals Song of Stillness (Bow) 10 Pluie Lotus 10 Marcotte 10 Condessence Crystals Tidal Shadow (Claymore) 10 Bulle Fruit 10 Marcotte 10 Condessence Crystals Flowing Purity (Catalyst) 10 Tidalga 10 Marcotte 10 Condessence Crystals Rightful Reward (Polearm) 10 Bulle Fruit 10 Pluie Lotus 10 Condessence Crystals

If you’d like to buy all five of the Fontaine weapon blueprints, you’ll need the following:

30 Bulle Fruit

30 Marcotte

20 Pluie Lotus

20 Tidalga

50 Condessence Crystals

Bulle Fruit locations in Genshin Impact

Bulle Fruit can be gathered from multiple locations around Fontaine. Inside Fontaine, interact with Eugenie, a fresh produce vendor who can be found across from the Café Lucerne, to purchase 15 Bulle Fruit for 3,600 gil.

If you’re going for all five of the blueprints, you’ll need at least 15 more. Luckily, you can gather at least 15 Bulle Fruit on the hills north of Fontaine, which is marked on the map above. You can either teleport to the Echoes of the Deep Tide Domain or ride the aquabus to the north to reach this location.

If you’re not in the mood to gather, you can always send your characters on an expedition to gather Bulle Fruit over time.

Marcotte locations in Genshin Impact

Marcotte can be found everywhere around the new area. As you’re exploring, you’re likely to come across at least 30 Marcotte, but there are a few specific areas you can find a lot at once. You can purchase 10 Marcotte from Boucicaut on the eastern side of Fontaine for 2,400 gil.

If you’re looking for a location where you can farm Marcotte, head towards the fields northwest of Fontaine or follow the path to north of Marcotte Station.

Pluie Lotus locations in Genshin Impact

Pluie Lotus can be found along the coast of lakes and rivers in the Fontaine region. There are a few areas that are rich with Pluie Lotuses such as the lake to the east of Marcotte Station and the lake to the northeast of Fontaine.

You can also gather more Pluie Lotus along the coast to the southwest of the West Slopes of Mont Automnequi.

Tidalga locations in Genshin Impact

Tidalga is mostly found underwater in the Great Fontaine Lake, but it can also be purchased from Hinterman, who is located just outside of Poisson. You can purchase up to 10 Tidalga for 2400 gil from Hinterman, which will give you about half of the amount you’ll need for all of the blueprints.

There are many places to find Tidalga underwater, but a couple locations that are full of Tidalga are the two circled waypoints on the map above. For the southwest waypoint, there are a bunch of Tidalga floating around the vicinity. For the northeast waypoint, swim to the north into the crevice to gather the remaining Tidalga.

Condessence Crystal locations in Genshin Impact

Condessence Crystals can be found both on land and underwater. One of the easier clusters of Condessence Crystals can be found northwest of Fontaine.

To mine the Condessence Crystals underwater, you’ll need to get Xenochromatic Armored Crab’s ability. It’s a little easier to mine the crystals underwater as you’ll just need to press one button rather than swing your claymore.

There’s one underwater location that’s particularly rich with Condessence Crystals to the south of Fontaine. Teleport to the waypoint circled in the image below, and gather all of the crystals along the path and inside of the submerged skull.

As you’ll need 50 Condessence Crystals to purchase all five weapon blueprints and 50 more to craft one of the weapons, you’ll need to venture far and wide around the Fontaine region to gather these crystals. For a better look at where you can find them, check out the official Genshin Impact interactive map.