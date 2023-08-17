 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Prey, the excellent Predator prequel, is getting a 4K Blu-ray

One of last year’s best movies is making the jump from streaming

By Austen Goslin
/ new
Naru swings at the Predator who is just off screen in the movie Prey Photo: David Bukach/20th Century Studios
Prey was one of the best movies of last year, but its streaming-only status was initially cause for at least a little bit of concern. Thankfully, Prey is getting a 4K Blu-ray ensuring it will always be around in one way or another.

While the concern wasn’t prompted by any immediate threats, the state of all streaming movies has been called into question recently. With movies and shows dropping off of streaming services left and right, there’s no longer a guarantee that our favorite Predator prequel will stay on Hulu just because it’s technically a Hulu original movie.

The good news is that the physical release of the movie already looks great. Prey’s Blu-ray will come with quite a few bonus features, including a behind-the-scenes video on the making of the movie, a deleted scene, and an audio commentary track with the director and stars — something that’s becoming increasingly rare on modern releases.

While physical releases aren’t unheard of for streaming-only movies, the case of Prey is at least a little odd. The Predator prequel originally started life as a planned theatrical movie, then got pushed to Hulu somewhere along the line. It immediately blew up on the streaming service, becoming one of its most popular movies ever. It also received some awards buzz, getting nominated for Emmys (since it’s technically considered a TV movie).

Prey’s 4K, along with the standard Blu-ray, and DVD options will be available starting on Oct. 3.

