The Percy Jackson Disney Plus series is coming out later this year

Disney Plus’s Percy Jackson adaptation is hitting the streaming service a bit earlier than expected. The show is going to premiere on Dec. 20, as announced by a brand new teaser on Friday. Previously, the show was expected to hit the platform sometime in early 2024.

The Percy Jackson show is highly anticipated from fans who were disappointed with the less-than-faithful 2010 film adaptation (even if those fans were still fond of Logan Lerman’s portrayal of the young hero).

Based on Rick Riordan’s best-selling book series of the same name, the show takes place in a world where the Greek gods are real and in true Greek god fashion, have sired dozens upon dozens of children with mortals. All of those kids attend Camp Half-Blood, a training ground for young heroes, since the fate of any half-god is usually pretty dire what with monsters running amuck and doomed prophecies to fulfill.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians was announced in May 2020, with a small teaser premiering at last year’s D23. The cast includes The Adam Project’s Walker Scolbell as Percy, with Empire’s Leah Sava Jeffries and Spin’s Aryan Simhadri as Annabeth and Grover. The adult cast includes Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes, Toby Stephens as Poseidon, and the late Lance Reddick as Zeus. Unlike with the movie, Riordan has been very involved from the get-go of this project.

The first two episodes of the show will premiere on Dec. 20, with the other episodes airing weekly.