Netflix and Zack Snyder’s sci-fi epic already looks full of lore and action

The first of two films in the series premieres this December

By Austen Goslin
Zack Snyder’s sci-fi epic Rebel Moon got its biggest trailer ever at Gamescom 2023. The trailer debuted during the show’s Opening Night Live presentation, during which Snyder was on-hand to show off the footage, and unveil the movie’s tie-in game. Part one of Rebel Moon is set for release on Dec. 22.

The trailer is a much bigger and more expansive look at the universe of Rebel Moon than the public has seen before, though journalists got a sneak preview of the project in mid-August. The trailer gives us a better idea of the films’ story. Sir Anthony Hopkins shows up as the voice of a robot to let us know that the world wasn’t always like this, and that kings are human so they can fail, which all sounds like it’s leading up to a rebellion. Even more exciting than the plot itself however, is just how gorgeous the movie looks. Massive space battles, four-armed giants, flying griffin-like creatures, a giant spider lady, and almost-lightsabers all show up in this trailer, and they all look fantastic.

The two-part film will star Sofia Boutella (Atomic Blonde), Charlie Hunnam (Pacific Rim), Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride), Ed Skrein (Game of Thrones), Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones), Djimon Hounsou (Shazam!), and many many other people. Along with directing the movie, Snyder also co-wrote the script with Kurt Johnson (300), and Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 4).

Rebel Moon was first described as Snyder’s own original Star Wars, but it’s since evolved into something more unique, according to the director. The movie will tell its story over two parts, released fairly close to each other. Each movie will also have two different cuts, one that’s more suitable for kids and another that’s meant for adults, or people who won’t object to content like violence, swearing, or nudity.

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire is scheduled for release on Netflix on Dec. 22, with Part 2: The Scargiver scheduled for April 19, 2024.

