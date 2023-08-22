 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

We finally know the plot of Kim Kardashian’s American Horror Story season

And apparently spiders are gonna be a big thing

By Petrana Radulovic
Petrana Radulovic is an entertainment reporter specializing in animation, fandom culture, theme parks, Disney, and young adult fantasy franchises.

A new cryptic cast teaser — in the grand tradition of American Horror Story — shows off the cast for the upcoming season of Ryan Murphy’s hit horror anthology, coming this fall.

Subtitled Delicate, AHS season 12 stars series alum Emma Roberts as an actor who desperately wants to get pregnant. Kim Kardashian also makes her AHS debut as a character named Siobhan, though we don’t know much about what her deal is. Also joining this season: Cara Delevingne, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and Debra Monk, with AHS regulars Zachary Quinto and Denis O’Hare returning.

The teaser has a lot of pregnancy imagery and also a lot of spiders. This will also be the first season of the show helmed by someone other than Murphy — as well as the first one based on a specific source material. Playwright Halley Feiffer will serve as showrunner and the season itself is based on Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine, which has been compared to Rosemary’s Baby. The official synopsis is as follows:

In American Horror Story: Delicate, after multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her - and her pursuit of motherhood. AHS: Delicate is the 12th installment of the award-winning anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

AHS: Delicate premieres on FX on Sept. 20.

