Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC is adding a matcha-flavored Polteageist: Poltchageist

If I know one thing about Pokémon, it’s that no pun can be taken too far. This time, we’re getting a new version of the poltergeist-inspired Pokémon, Polteageist. This new Pokémon is called Poltchageist, and it looks like a haunted matcha caddy.

Poltchageist will be introduced as part of the first installment of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC. The new adventure is called The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero and is divided into two parts: The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk. Part one of the DLC is scheduled to be released on Sept. 13.

The Teal Mask will take place in a region called Kitakami, which is inspired by traditional Japanese culture. True to this theme, the cinematic trailer shows that Poltchageist haunts the neglected tea caddy of an uptight tea master who passed away. Its design looks like a tiny ceramic tea container that has had a crack repaired. It also has a face painted on it and holds a tea scoop. You can view the official art of it below.

Poltchageist is a grass/ghost type. According to the official description, it “takes up residence in old houses where it is sometimes known to patch up broken objects.” Poltchageist is inspired by another Pokémon named Polteageist, which is a ghost-type Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Trainers will be able to catch Poltchageist and more, when The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero launches on Sept. 13.