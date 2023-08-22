 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC is adding a matcha-flavored Polteageist: Poltchageist

It’s inspired by a crabby tea master

By Ana Diaz
/ new
Ana Diaz (she/her) is a culture writer at Polygon, covering internet culture, fandom, and video games. Her work has previously appeared at NPR, Wired, and The Verge.

If I know one thing about Pokémon, it’s that no pun can be taken too far. This time, we’re getting a new version of the poltergeist-inspired Pokémon, Polteageist. This new Pokémon is called Poltchageist, and it looks like a haunted matcha caddy.

Poltchageist will be introduced as part of the first installment of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC. The new adventure is called The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero and is divided into two parts: The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk. Part one of the DLC is scheduled to be released on Sept. 13.

The Teal Mask will take place in a region called Kitakami, which is inspired by traditional Japanese culture. True to this theme, the cinematic trailer shows that Poltchageist haunts the neglected tea caddy of an uptight tea master who passed away. Its design looks like a tiny ceramic tea container that has had a crack repaired. It also has a face painted on it and holds a tea scoop. You can view the official art of it below.

The art for Poltchageist. Its design looks like a tiny ceramic tea container that has a crack repaired. It also has a face painted on it and holds a tea scoop. Image: The Pokémon Company

Poltchageist is a grass/ghost type. According to the official description, it “takes up residence in old houses where it is sometimes known to patch up broken objects.” Poltchageist is inspired by another Pokémon named Polteageist, which is a ghost-type Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Trainers will be able to catch Poltchageist and more, when The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero launches on Sept. 13.

Next Up In Pokémon

Loading comments...

The Latest

Fort Solis’ story is held back by its clunky gameplay

By Tauriq Moosa
/ new

The first adventure published for D&D’s 5th edition finally comes to a close

By Charlie Hall
/ new

How Ahsoka Tano went from sidekick to one of Star Wars’ most important characters

By Dylan Roth

Here’s what Kim Kardashian’s American Horror Story season is all about

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Quest for Balance is the Lego Star Wars of Avatar: The Last Airbender

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live: How to watch

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon